DEFENDING champions Werrington will look to reach another Clive Rosevear Insurance Hawkey Cup final tomorrow night when they take on old adversaries Callington in the last four at Ladycross (6pm).
The Tron, who beat Hayle on Saturday to move off the bottom of the ECB Cornwall Premier League table, beat favourites Wadebridge in the last eight and will hope for a repeat performance against Luke Brenton’s side.
Cally overcame one-league lower Lanhydrock in a high-scoring affair at Moores Park in their quarter-final, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to use one of their registered professionals for the game which is sure to attract a bumper June crowd.
Check back tomorrow for team news from both camps ahead of the game.