IT was a weekend of surprises in the Bond Timber Cornwall Premier League, with all five home teams going down to defeat, including the three leaders, Penzance, St Austell and Redruth, writes Michael Weeks.
Meanwhile, Hayle gained their first success of the season to move above Callington at the foot of the table.
With Greg Smith injured, Penzance gave a debut to the former England Test cricketer Owais Shah in their game with Camborne at St Clare. He was stumped off Jake MacDonald (3-13) for 13 to leave Jack Paull (88) the anchor in the 176 all out. Jamie Goldsworthy wrapped up the tail with three wickets.
Lewis Goldsworthy, opening the batting, masterminded the Camborne reply to hit 95 not out in the four-wicket win with seven overs to spare. Steve Kevern made 42 in a 96-run fourth-wicket stand.
Hayle had Sam Mycock to thank for the four-wicket win at St Austell with three overs to spare.
Opening the batting he hit 101 not out off 138 balls, getting support from Paul Lello (48) and Tim Marrion (36) in particular. He also took 4-48 earlier as St Austell posted 237-7 with Mike Bone making 115 not out.
Werrington had a fine ‘comeback’ win at Redruth after making 218-3 thanks to an unbeaten fourth-wicket stand of 137 between Adam Hodgson (81no) and Mark Gribble (82no). The Redruth openers Toby Whiteford (72) and Sumiran Amonkar (46) put on 125 before both were run out by Hodgson in quick succession.
The innings fell away with nine wickets falling for 39 before the last pair of Piran Kent and Craig Johnson put on 32 to end 25 runs short of victory.
Helston won a close game at St Just by 13 runs after being bowled out for 161.
Openers Karl Leathley (41) and Billy Taylor (32) put on 74. Nic Whitelaw made 68 for the hosts before being sixth out at 120.
They were bowled out for 148 with eight overs unused; Niran Wijewardene took 4-37 in ten overs.
Callington’s disappointing season continued with a 106-run home defeat by Wadebridge. James Turpin’s 111 got the visitors to 224-5. Ryan Brown and Fred Wilkinson made 23 in the reply of 118, with all six Wadebridge bowlers taking wickets. Matt Lawrence ended with 3-26.
In County Division One, Falmouth remain top after a 36-run home win over Roche. Stewart May took 4-33 to set a target of 170 but Richard Kellow’s 5-43 gave the home side victory.
Truro remain in second place after winning at Beacon by six wickets. Freddie Bose (5-37) bowled the hosts out for 113 before Jacko Van Greunen made 58 not out.
Kameron Collins made 73 to set Paul up for an 80-run win at St Erme.
Grampound Road had a good weekend starting with a 157-run win over Penzance seconds. David Hoskings (86) and Chris Roberts (77) set them on their way to 292-6 before Martin Roberts took 5-35. Wilf Bartlett made 65 for Penzance.
Ryan Peter-Budge took three wickets and made 77 not out in Newquay’s six-wicket win at bottom-side Lanhydrock. Mullion defeated Redruth seconds by four wickets with Charlie Hearn getting 4-26 and Jackson Edgar making 69.
On Sunday, Grampound Road won through to the Voneus Village Cup quarter-finals with a 14-run win over Oxfordshire champions Horspath.
The Road were 121-9 before Martin Roberts (33no) and skipper David Neville (25no) put on a crucial 47 runs for the last wicket. Horspath were 110-8 themselves before a late rally got them to 154.
Grampound Road will host Hampshire’s Hook & Newham Basics in the quarter-final on Sunday, July 16.