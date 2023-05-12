FOR the first time in a while, the weather looks clear for a full programme of action across the Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League this weekend.
After just 14 of the 40 scheduled games in the Premier T20 Kernow Crash went ahead, a change to the 50-over ECB Cornwall Premier League should hopefully see more action on the field.
Werrington and Callington were both able to play just two of their eight games in the Crash, with Werrington narrowly missing out on Finals Day on run-rate from Hayle, while Callington lost their double-header at Wadebridge.
Werrington are on their travels to St Austell this Saturday and Nick Lawson has, for the first time this season, the luxury of a close to full squad to choose from.
The only absentee is batsman John Moon who is still at university, but Lawson is able to welcome back opening bowler Sam Hockin from holiday, while key all-rounder Ben Smeeth is also available after working last weekend.
St Austell are a solid top-flight side and Werrington know they will have to be somewhere near their best to force a positive result.
The Saints have exactly the same side as last year plus spinner Connor Cooke from Grampound Road, and rarely lose at home.
WERRINGTON at St Austell: Ben Smeeth, Hugh Tomkinson, Adam Hodgson, Mark Gribble, Sam Willis, Ben Jenkin, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Dan Howgill, Dan Barnard, Sam Hockin, Mark Taskis.
CALLINGTON have an away trip down to promoted Helston in a game both sides will be targeting for points.
Cally will hope third time is the charm as Somerset’s former South African and current Dutch international Roelof van der Merwe is scheduled to make his debut.
He will line up alongside South African overseas player Liam Lindsay and county opening bowler Ben Ellis in a strong side.
Opening bowler Alex Mortimore is also in the side for the first time this season.
CALLINGTON at Helston: Aidan Libby, Luke Brenton (capt), Liam Lindsay, Ryan Brown, Roelof van der Merwe, Joe White, Ben Ellis, Fred Wilkinson (capt), Alex Mortimore, Jim Shorten, Harry Sawyers.
COUNTY DIVISION ONE
LANHYDROCK have had a frustrating campaign so far with the rain and rescheduled games, and missed a big opportunity last weekend when they were beaten by a young Redruth Seconds side.
The Bodmin-based club head to the Lizard coast this weekend as they take on Mullion.
They are missing skipper Simon Benney, who is at a wedding, while Mike Horne, Mike Sweet and Luke Buckland all come up from the seconds.
Former captain Ben Attfield is in charge for the day.
Mullion will be smarting from their surprise defeat to St Just Seconds in the Vinter Cup earlier in the week, so both sides will be desperate for the points.
Mullion did win their one home game to date against St Erme.
LANHYDROCK at Mullion: James Starkie-Old, Jamie Eldridge, Viraj Hadkar, Mike Horne, Ben Attfield (capt), Luke Buckland, Ross Keast, Reuben Turner, Mike Sweet (wkt), Jacob Eldridge, Brian Barnicoat.
Other fixtures: Newquay v Truro; Paul v Beacon; Penzance 2 v Roche; Redruth 2 v Falmouth; St Erme v Grampound Road.
DIVISION TWO EAST
ST BLAZEY are the early season pacesetters in the third tier and St Minver have the task of stopping them this weekend.
St Minver travel with a win and two defeats to their name, but are able to name a near full-strength side that will look to bounce back from their eight-wicket defeat to Holsworthy last weekend.
ST MINVER at St Blazey: Ben Hawken, Antony Ash, Ryan Pooley, Keron Persaud, Jonny Centini (capt), Rob Hawken, Steve Hawke, Tom Preston-Evans (wkt), Elliott Dodd, Kieran Gill, Dean Jeffery.
Werrington Seconds have played just once out of a possible four and have a tasty derby with South Petherwin to look forward to.
Skipper Rob Dymond and opening bowler Jason Seldon are dropped down from the first team while Ian Searle is unlucky to miss out.
Petherwin were beaten at St Blazey in their only outing and will enjoy the underdog tag at Ladycross, although bowler Kevin Horrell is out with a broken thumb.
WERRINGTON SECONDS v South Petherwin: Adam Jenkin, Rob Dymond (capt, wkt), James Adams, Tom Lyle, George Rickard, Mark Hodgson, Dan Warring, Keith Maynard, Jordan Duke, Ian Worsnip, Jason Seldon.
SOUTH PETHERWIN at Werrington Seconds: Adrian Warne, Michael Bolt, Andrew Brenton, Sam Pengelly, Paul Clements, Jacob Masters (capt), Adam Howgill, Tom Rickard, Phil Pridham, Adrian Clements, Michael Townsend (wkt).
Holsworthy comfortably beat St Minver last weekend and face St Austell Seconds at Stanhope Park.
The Saints were comfortably beaten at Bude 13 days ago before a much stronger side beat Tintagel by four wickets last time out.
Holsworthy have to do without skipper Ryan Walter and all-rounder Aiden Gerry, with opener Lydon Piper in for Gerry. Wicket-keeper Chris Pomeroy will make his debut behind the sticks in place of Walter. Rob Mitchell is once again away, as is Hayden Sharp. Promising bowler Will Priest is injured.
Youngsters Charlie Bingham and Lewis Chidley are given a chance.
HOLSWORTHY: Jack May, Lyndon Piper, Matt Shepherd (capt), Herschelle Poggenpoel, Jack Greening, Brendan Harris, Chris Pomeroy (wkt), Charlie Bingham, Lewis Chidley, Nick Ward, Graham Wild.
Tintagel make the short trip up to Bude looking to bounce back from their St Austell defeat.
Skipper Ryan Pooley has the luxury of a full side with spinner Matt Pethick and wicket-keeper Sam Abbott both returning. They come in for Callum Flew and Martin Seldon.
Bude are missing captain and opening batsman Warren Rumble as well as wicket-keeper Tom Lush, batsmen Matt Hookway and Matt Whitefield and bowlers James Sharman and Shaun Whitefield.
Steve Smeeth makes his first appearance of the season while Ryan Chalkley, Troy Buckingham and Jonathan Garner come up from the second team.
BUDE v Tintagel: Gordon Wint, Wayne Adams, Matt Williams, Steve Smeeth, Andrew De Rosa, Matt Mansbridge (capt), Ryan Chalkley, Harry Dymond (wkt), Jonathan Garner, Brett Hunter.
TINTAGEL at Bude: Tom Parsons, Matt Jolliffe, Jordan Burnard, Ryan Pooley (capt), Sam Abbott, Adrian Pooley, Jordan Blanchard, Dan Jn Baptiste, Gyles Reynolds, Matt Pethick, James Ellis.
On a day where three derbies are in the offing across the division, Callington Seconds welcome Menheniot-Looe to Moores Park.
Cally have had three washouts so far as well as beating St Minver, so Toby May will hope his side can get some momentum going.
Menheniot-Looe have yet to play this summer.
CALLINGTON SECONDS v Menheniot-Looe: Toby May (capt), Tom Neville, James Brenton, Liam Hunn, Chris Simpson, James Moon (wkt), George Wilkinson, Spencer Ham, Harvey Poad, Dave Bolland, Ben Alford.
Luckett have played just once so far, a six-wicket defeat at Tintagel, and welcome Wadebridge Seconds to Chapel Field.
Wadebridge, the pre-season favourites, have lost both matches they have played so far against Werrington and St Blazey and know they can ill-afford to lose once more.
Luckett’s goal will be to stay up following back-to-back promotions and know making their home ground a fortress will be key.
DIVISION THREE EAST
LAUNCESTON had a tough afternoon at Ladock last time out but will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways when Pencarrow visit.
The estate club were promoted last term but have lost their two best players in Oliver Sleeman and son Benjamin, and were comfortably beaten by Roche Seconds 13 days ago.
Callington Thirds lost by just five runs at St Neot last weekend in a contest reduced to 35 overs and have a tasty clash with Boconnoc at Landulph.
To make matters even more interesting, Callington’s Charlie Coates will line up against his father Jamie and brother Joe.
Other fixtures (1pm): Grampound Road v Saltash St Stephens; Roche 2 v St Neot, St Austell 3 v Ladock; Tideford v Newquay 2.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
LAUNCESTON Seconds have played just once so far, a convincing derby win at Werrington Thirds, and visit a youthful Wadebridge Thirds side.
Werrington, who thrashed Wadebridge by 185 runs last weekend, are at home to a Bugle side that defended 118 against St Minver Seconds.
St Minver entertain their St Blazey counterparts this weekend in a game both sides will be desperate to win.
Lanhydrock Seconds went down last summer and have played just once so far, a convincing ten-wicket success over Grampound Road Thirds.
They are on home soil as they welcome Buckland Monachorum.
Other fixtures: Liskeard v Grampound Road 3; Menheniot-Looe 2 v St Stephen.
DIVISION FIVE EAST
LIKE in Division Two, it’s derby day in the sixth tier.
Early pacesetters South Petherwin Seconds have won both of their games played so far and entertain Werrington Fourths, while Bude Seconds and their Tintagel counterparts also have hopes of going up this summer.
They clash at Butts Field in a big game for both.
Holsworthy Seconds are another team looking to close their gap to the first team but had a disappointing result last time out as they lost at home to Gunnislake.
Their weekend assignment is a trip to Newquay Thirds, while Gunni will expect to beat a Roche Thirds side that have struggled so far.
Holsworthy are in action 24 hours later as they visit Roche Thirds.
Other fixtures (1pm): Foxhole v St Austell 4; St Neot 2 v Duloe.
DIVISION SIX EAST
LAUNCESTON Thirds have yet to play under new captain Kevin Worth who has high hopes of getting the team out of the league this summer.
They welcome a Tideford Seconds outfit that won their only game so far at Boconnoc Seconds.
Luckett Seconds reformed over the winter and beat Lanhydrock Thirds in their only game so far, they head over to Duloe to tackle Menheniot-Looe Thirds.
Boconnoc welcome Lanhydrock in a local derby.