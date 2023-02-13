His first game as captain was in April 1970 against Glamorgan – Cornwall’s first appearance in the Gillette Cup. After a successful 1969 season, Cornwall had qualified for the first-class competition for the first time, as one of the top five Minor Counties. Due to rain at Truro, the game wasn’t completed until the third morning. After being reduced to 98-5, Glamorgan recovered to 171-7 in their 60 overs, helped by some dropped chances.