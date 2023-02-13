CORNISH cricket is mourning the death of former Cornwall County Cricket Club captain Gerald Parsons, at the age of 89, writes Michael Weeks.
He passed away peacefully at West Heanton Residential Home, Beaworthy, Devon, on February 5, with his daughter Susanne by his side.
The funeral service will be held at St. John the Baptist Church, Stowford (between Lifton and Lewdown) next Wednesday (Feb 22) at 2pm. Family flowers only, but donations if desired to St John the Baptist Church, Stowford and West Heanton Activities.
Gerald Rex Parsons was born at Portgate, Lewdown on January 26, 1934.
Cricket was his life and he played for the Tavistock, Wadebridge, Callington and Liskeard clubs.
When Wadebridge were winning their Senior One East titles in 1960’s and early 1970’s, Gerald and Wadebridge’s Yorkshire professional Bill Murphy formed a prolific opening partnership, invariably finishing at or near the top of the League batting averages.
Gerald made his Minor Counties Championship debut for Devon (three caps) in 1962, against Cornwall at Wadebridge. He also played against Berkshire and Dorset that season.
He made his Cornwall Minor Counties debut in 1966, as did other future county stalwarts in that year, Chris Chaplin and Mike Trenwith. His first game was against Somerset seconds, also at Wadebridge, on July 13, 1966. In a memorable debut, opening the batting with Colin Taylor, he made 99. Future first-class players Roy Palmer and Graham Burgess opened the Somerset bowling. Roger Hosen took his 200th wicket for Cornwall in that match.
Gerald went on to make 58 Championship appearances over eight seasons before his final game in 1973. An opening batsman, he scored 2,273 runs. He hit a century and 14 fifties. He also took 17 wickets with his off breaks and held 51 catches.
His century (109) was against Somerset seconds in a seven-wicket victory at Falmouth in 1969. In doing so he passed 1,000 runs for the county. Malcolm Dunstan made his Cornwall debut and future Somerset captain Brian Rose opened the batting for the cider county.
In 1970, Gerald was appointed the 14th captain of the County Club, succeeding Robin Harvey. He held the post for three years and was in charge for 30 games before Brian Laity took over in 1973.
His first game as captain was in April 1970 against Glamorgan – Cornwall’s first appearance in the Gillette Cup. After a successful 1969 season, Cornwall had qualified for the first-class competition for the first time, as one of the top five Minor Counties. Due to rain at Truro, the game wasn’t completed until the third morning. After being reduced to 98-5, Glamorgan recovered to 171-7 in their 60 overs, helped by some dropped chances.
Future BBC commentator Peter Walker made a valuable 51 not out. Glamorgan skipper, and future England captain, Tony Lewis made 16. Cornwall collapsed from 82-3 to 99 all out, with the man of the match Walker taking 5-21.
Gerald opened the batting with his long-term county opening partner Eric Willcock, the current County Club President. The rest of the team that day was Chris Chaplin, Brian Laity, Malcolm Dunstan, Keith Davis, Peter Barnicoat, Peter Kendall, John Hurrell, Brian Read and keeper Jesse Lawry.
Gerald’s daughter Susanne reflected: “Dad had a picture in his room framed of himself and Eric walking out to bat.
“I know that Falmouth was dad’s favourite ground!
“The old days will never be repeated. The team and atmosphere was amazing.
“They were a first class team but made some wonderful memories and lifelong friends.”
After stepping down from the captaincy, Gerald played twice in the 1973 season, bowing out in August at Penzance against, ironically, Devon.
He went on to captain Devon Over 50s in the 1980’s & 1990’s.
On hearing of the news of Gerald’s passing, Eric Willcock said: “Gerald was a very good right-handed opening batsman, who could play every shot in the book.
“He was a little nervous about really quick bowling – who wouldn’t be?
“He was a real character and was likened at the time to Geoff Boycott.
“His cricket memorabilia was displayed in his pub and family home – The Fox & Grapes at Lifton.”