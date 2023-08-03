AFTER two weeks of watching the rain fall, Gunnislake were back in action last Saturday, with a trip to league leaders Duloe in the Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Five East, writes Stephen Lees.
Five first-choice players were away, but Andy Astley, iconic captain from 18 years ago, was back for a rare guest appearance.
Alas Astley’s presence was in vain as Gunnislake lost by 101 runs, thanks to an unbeaten 148 from 16-year-old Tom Turpin.
After the recent wet weather, a soft, but drying wicket was expected, so on winning the toss Gunnislake elected to bowl.
Duloe opened with Jake Baker and Turpin, while facing them with the ball were Lee Roberts and Astley, who soon found his rhythm, knocking back the middle stump of Baker with only eight on the board.
The match progressed evenly for a while, with further wickets for Mark Everett and Jake Beare, both bowled, and at halfway Duloe were on 86-3, but Tom Turpin still there.
Phil Skerritt took a wicket in his first over, and Gunnislake thought they had a second, with a very close appeal for LBW, but William Turpin survived.
Somehow that swung Duloe into action; the run rate accelerated, with the ball going far and wide. Early advice to bowl on the off side no longer held sway.
The ball went to all parts of the ground until William Turpin, aiming for the skateboard park, missed one to be bowled by Dean Organ.
None of this stopped Tom Turpin, who passed his century and was heading for 150 when he ran out of overs. His unbeaten score included 21 fours and two sixes. Astley claimed two late wickets as Duloe ended their innings on the imposing total of 244-7.
Conway got the first breakthrough, swinging one away from Stephen Lees who was caught behind.
At the other end, Astley was circumspect but threatening to take the fight to Duloe.
After 20 overs, Gunnislake were on 84-1, only two runs behind the Duloe score at the same stage, with more wickets in hand. But from there things went downhill for Gunnislake and steadily looked up for Duloe.
First ball after drinks, Astley holed out to long on, four runs short of his half century. After that Gunnislake struggled to score, with the run rate trickling along at little more than two an over.
Duloe were on top, as Gunnislake crept past 120 for a third batting point. Some late bowling changes allowed wides to lend Gunnislake a helping hand, but at the end of 40 overs the score was stuck on 143-4, well short of target.
Kevin Beare finished undefeated on 23, but the same could not be said for his team.
Duloe took 17 points from the match, while Gunnislake managed a respectable six. Those present were privileged to witness a fine innings and career best from Tom Turpin.
Will Duloe win the League? Yes. Will Tom Turpin go on to greater things? Yes. Will it be with Duloe, or will a larger club come calling? Watch this space.
Duloe 244- 7 (T Turpin 148no, W Turpin 26; A Astley 3-46). Gunnislake 143-4 (A Astley 46, K Beare 23no). Duloe (17 points) beast Gunnislake (6 points) by 101 runs.