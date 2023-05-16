FIFTEEN-YEAR-OLD Toby Haley was the star of the show but he could not prevent St Neot going down to a 10-wicket defeat to Luckett last night in the first round of the Isaac Foot Cup.
It was an evening where the bat dominated the ball, with St Neot winning the toss and electing to bat first.
They steadily built their innings and at 10 overs gone they were 77-2. And after setting this platform, Haley decided to pepper the boundary with 13 fours and six sixes to register his maiden senior century, carrying his bat to 116 not out which helped set a total of 182-5
Luckett openers Andrew Hoskin and Adrian Berry knew that nine an over was the asking rate and that a good opening partnership would set up the chase.
After the first ten overs they were on course with exactly 100 on the board. They proceeded to alternate the strike and put away the bad delivery and the winning score was reached after 18.1 overs, with Hoskin unbeaten on 67 with two fours and two sixes, and Berry 81 not out, with 11 fours and a six.