Somerset County Cricket Club have extended their partnership with WPA Health Insurance, making it the biggest in the club’s history.
The new three-year agreement will see WPA remain as Somerset's Principal County Championship Partner until at least the end of the 2025 season, their 150th celebration year.
WPA have been based in the South West for over 120 years and are a specialist UK not-for-profit health insurer offering award-winning health insurance solutions to individuals, families and companies of all sizes.
The WPA logo will once again feature prominently on the front of Somerset’s County Championship match shirt, and they will also continue to provide members and supporters with a comprehensive viewing experience as the Official Live Stream Partner for the LV= Insurance County Championship and the One Day Cup.
Another important element of this multi-faceted agreement will see WPA continue their commitment to Western Storm. WPA branding will again appear on the Western Storm playing shirts, whilst their continued backing of the dedicated live stream of Storm fixtures at the Cooper Associates County Ground will help take coverage of the women’s game to the next level.
Regarding the partnership, SCCC Commercial Director Caroline Herbert said: “We are absolutely delighted to extend our partnership with WPA for another three years.
"This is a significant development for the club and demonstrates the value that they have seen in this association. The longevity of this renewal also displays the long-term belief that they have in the club, both on and off the field.
“We have developed an excellent relationship over the last two years, and I know that we will cement this further over the next three years to support the key objectives of both of our organisations."