SOMERSET will look to make it two wins from two when they visit Sussex Sharks this evening in the T20 Vitality Blast (7pm).
The West Country outfit hammered defending champions Hampshire Hawks by eight wickets in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Wednesday night and make the trip to the south coast looking for a repeat performance.
England seamer Craig Overton took the remarkable figures of 4-8 from four overs as the Hawks were dismissed for just 74 in 16.1 overs at Taunton before Tom Banton’s rapid 40 saw the hosts over the line.
Of the 13-man squad selected for the fixture, Lewis Goldsworthy and Josh Davey were the ones to miss out, and after such a dominant performance, it is expected they will announce an unchanged team.