SOMERSET pulled off a stunning 399-run victory inside three days to inflict a record defeat on Nottinghamshire in an amazing LV= Insurance County Championship clash at the Cooper Associates County Ground yesterday.
After being bowled out for only 163 on the opening day, Somerset went on to record the biggest victory in the history of First Class cricket for a side scoring so few runs in their first innings.
Nottinghamshire also suffered their largest margin of runs defeat in domestic cricket, beating the previous 365-run loss against Kent in 1899.
There was little indication of what was to come when James Rew completed his fourth First Class century of the season. The 19-year-old's career-best 123 not out helped his side run up 514 for eight declared in their second innings to set their opponents an unlikely victory target of 492 after tea.
Earlier, George Bartlett, unbeaten on 109 overnight, fell for a brilliant 134, just three short of his career-best score, while Kasey Aldridge weighed in with 50.
The pitch looked very flat and easy to bat on, but from the moment Notts opener and former England batsman Haseeb Hammed was run out for nought to complete a pair for him in the match, the Somerset bowlers seemed to get much more out of the wicket than their Notts counterparts.
Craig Overton and Matt Henry bowled really well, and they were backed up superbly by Aldridge and Josh Davey, who took four for 17, as Notts were shot out for 92 in only 25.1 overs just before 6pm.,
Somerset secured 19 points to the visitors' three to leapfrog them in the Division One table and move up to fifth place.