PAUL Smith has been elected as the 27th captain of Cornwall Cricket Club at the 120th Annual Meeting of the club, held at the Cornwall Cricket Centre, writes Michael Weeks.
He had taken over in 2022 as Acting Captain when Scott Harvey was unavailable.
In addition to former England wicket-keeper Jack Richards, he joins five former captains on the committee – Eric Willcock, Godfrey Furse, Tom Sharp, Matt Robins and Scott Harvey – a combined total of 531 championship appearances.
As the club is resuming responsibility for the Development team from the Cornwall Cricket Board, Rob Harrison was appointed the Development Team Manager. Mark Thomas takes up the post of Assistant Treasurer. Werrington’s Linda Cobbledick also rejoins the committee.
The meeting began by remembering the lives of former captains Gerald Parsons and Terry Willetts, former players Charles Noy and Peter Thomas and members Clive Rosevear and David Heims. Also, Tony Webb, the driving force behind the ACS Minor Counties Scores Project, was remembered.
In presenting the committee report, club chairman Michael Williams reflected on a mixed season.
In the T20 competition, there were four wins and four defeats. In the 50-over Trophy there was a memorable run chase to beat Berkshire at Truro but defeat in the final group game, by 20 runs to Devon at Sidmouth denied the chance of a quarter-final.
In the Championship Cornwall finished fourth in Division Two with a win, a defeat and two draws. The highlight was a dramatic one-wicket victory against Shropshire at St Austell with Christian Purchase making 111 in the 271-9 – only the second one-wicket win in Cornwall’s championship history. The previous was in 1925.
In the Championship, 16 players played in the four games with debuts for professional Ateeq Javid, Karl Leathley, Max Tryfonos and Adam Snowdon. Christian Purchase made 202 runs at an average of 40.40, including the only century. Tom Dinnis was the leading wicket-taker with 11 wickets at 31.36 each. In his one match, Andrew Libby had match figures of 10-165 including the season’s best figures of 6-81. Scott Harvey and Chris Gibson hit centuries against Somerset in a warm-up game and Showcase game respectively.
In his financial report, Treasurer Keith Hore reported a deficit of £2,500 for the year.
The Canynge Caple Cup, for the outstanding player, was won by Christian Purchase for the third time (previously 2014 and 2015).
The Donald Cocks Cup for fielding was won by Dan Lello. Alex Bone was awarded the Canynge Caple Colts Cup. The Caerhays Cup, for the highest partnership of the season, was won by Ateeq Javid and Matt Robins for the 108 against Herts at Redruth. Robins won the award for a consecutive season and the sixth time in all.
Adam Snowdon (ex-Callington)won the Ron Tither Memorial Cup for Under-21 bowling. The Arthur Lugg Cup, for outstanding services, was awarded to former player Jonathan Kent (72 championship appearances) who has stood down from the committee having served since 2006.
Officer Elections: President – EG Willcock; Chair – JM Williams, FRICS, DL; Vice-Chair – TG Sharp; Hon. Secretary - Mrs Anita George MBE, JP; Hon Treasurer – RK Hore JP; Captain – PA Smith; Team Sec / Manager - GR Furse; Hon Assistant Secretary MA Weeks BEM, Hon Asst Treasurer TM Thomas, Development Manager – RJ Harrison, Safeguarding Officer M Jelbert.
Cornwall CCC fixtures 2023 (all 11am starts unless stated): Thu 6/Fri 7 April –Somerset II at Taunton Vale (Friendly).
NCCA T20 Group Two: Sunday, April 23 – Wiltshire (Wadebridge); Sunday, April 30 – Dorset (Milton Abbey School, Milton Abbas); Monday, May 1 – Herefordshire (Werrington); Sunday, May 7 – Devon (Cornwood).
NCCA TROPHY Group Two (50 overs): Monday, May 29 – Devon (Truro); Sunday, June 11 – Berkshire (Slough); Sunday, June 18 – Bedfordshire (Redruth, 12 noon); Sunday, June 25 – Hertfordshire (North Mymms).
NCCA Championship Western Division Two: July 9-11 – Dorset (Truro); July 23-25 – Shropshire (Bridgnorth); August 6-8 – Wiltshire (St Austell); August 13-15 – Wales NC (Abergavenny).
Showcase Game: Tuesday, August 1 – Somerset CCC (Truro).