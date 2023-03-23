In the Championship, 16 players played in the four games with debuts for professional Ateeq Javid, Karl Leathley, Max Tryfonos and Adam Snowdon. Christian Purchase made 202 runs at an average of 40.40, including the only century. Tom Dinnis was the leading wicket-taker with 11 wickets at 31.36 each. In his one match, Andrew Libby had match figures of 10-165 including the season’s best figures of 6-81. Scott Harvey and Chris Gibson hit centuries against Somerset in a warm-up game and Showcase game respectively.