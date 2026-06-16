CORNWALL’S men’s cricketers produced two superb performances to leave themselves in a good position in Group Four of the NCCA Dojo T20 competition.
The Duchy entertained Dorset in a double-header at St Austell on Sunday, and in game one saw a 38-ball century from Werrington’s John Moon in a hefty total of 201-4.
Moon, recently struck his first T20 hundred in the Hawkey Cup success over Lanhydrock, but on a far higher stage, produced a remarkable performance that saw him strike 10 sixes and six fours having come in at number four.
Earlier, St Just legend Neil Curnow, a late call-up for Alex Bone which meant Helston’s Billy Taylor kept wicket, thrashed 41 from just 30 balls opening the batting, but it was game on when he departed in the 10th over to make it 71-3.
However, Moon then went into overdrive with a brutal display of hitting and one of the best knocks ever played by a Cornwall batsman in the shortest format.
Skipper Paul Smith (15 off 14) and Logan Curnow (13no off 11) provided the support as 71 came off the last five overs.
Dorset raced off to 40-1 after four overs to keep up with the rate, however from 69-2 they slipped to 99-6, which included a brace from Logan Curnow as he and Neil became the first-ever father and son to represent the Duchy in the same game.
Ryan Tonkin and Ellis Whiteford were also amongst the wickets before Curnow returned at the end to take a third as the visitors ended on 145-8. Tonkin’s four overs cost just 19 as well as taking two-fer.
Game two was all about Helston’s young left-arm spinner Bryn Evans whose 4-14 restricted the visitors to just 123 all out.
Callington seamer Ben Ellis did the early damage before Evans ran through the middle-order as well as taking out Will Tripcony for a rapid 37 from just 19 balls.
Ellis (3-21) returned to claim his third, while Logan Curnow continued his wicket-taking knack with 2-35.
Needing less than seven an over, Cornwall lost Neil Curnow early for six, but Chris Gibson’s 25 allowed Moon – moved up to number three – to continue where he left off as they smoked 52 from just 31 balls, before being stumped with 97 on the board.
Ellis was also given a promotion and finished the game with three straight sixes off left-arm spinner Alfie Appleby Ingram as they ended the day second in the table on five points from four matches.
Cornwall are next in action on Sunday when they head to Eastnor to tackle Herefordshire who are winless in four.
Skipper Paul Smith admitted it was a remarkable afternoon.
He said: “Sunday was a fantastic day for Cornwall. Due to some unavailabiltiies went into the game with a full Cornish squad and they responded superbly.
“We had nothing to lose against one of the best white-ball teams in the country, so I said to take it to them and that’s exactly what we did.
“John Moon’s innings was one of the best I’ve ever seen in a Cornish shirt, he took the attack to them and just kept going, and then to back it up so well in the second game with the ball this time, led by Bryn, was brilliant.”
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