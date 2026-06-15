JOHN STEVENS TESTIMONIAL MATCH
Cornish ‘Cornish Pirates’ 44 Pirates ‘Exiles’ 77
A TESTIMONIAL match for former Cornish Pirates captain John Stevens was held on Saturday at a sun-drenched Mennaye Field in Penzance.
There were tries aplenty in the well-contested affair besides, for supporters, food and liquid refreshments to savour, plus musical entertainment to enjoy. Most importantly, however, it was the response from so many people to make it a special day for John who has agreed to a player/coach role at Penzance & Newlyn RFC next season.
That two such strong teams were assembled marked the esteem in which he is held, as so many former Pirates made the effort to travel and make themselves available.
At different times certain players also appeared for each side during the match,, but being one of those occasions when the true camaraderie and sportsmanship that rugby offers was given full profile, it simply mattered not.
CORNISH ‘CORNISH PIRATES’: Kyle Moyle; Robin Wedlake, Max Bodilly, Joe Elderkin, Arthur Relton; Aaron Penberthy, Rob Coote; Tommy Phillips, Tom Cowan-Dickie, Tyler Gendall; Matt Bolwell, Jake Parker; Sam Matavesi, John Stevens (captain), Tom Duncan, Darren Dawidiuk, Sam Stevens, Edd Pascoe, Brad Howe, Jack Simmons, Rhys Brownfield, Richard Brown, Zac Chenoweth.
PIRATES EXILES’: Rhodri McAtee, Callum Patterson, Nico De Battista, Matt Evans, Harry Bazalgette, Alex Schwarz; James Kenny, Tom Channon, Marlen Walker, Rupert Cooper, Danny Cutmore, Will Crane, Alex Everett, Dan Lee (captain), Morgan Nelson, Peter Joyce, Stan Somers, Gavin Cattle, Bar Bartlett, Rob Elloway, Billy Young.
Scorers: Cornish ‘Cornish Pirates’ – Tries: Coote (2), Penberthy, J. Stevens, Howe, Chenoweth, Relton, Brownfield; Convs: John Stevens, Penberthy; Pens: N/A; Pirates Exiles – Tries: McAtee (4), Evans (2), Cutmore, Bartlett, Lee, Bazalgette, Elloway, Walker, Patterson; Convs: Schwarz (2), Bartlett, McAtee, Bazalgette, Elloway; Pens: N/A.
Referee: Kevin Williams; Assistants: Rob Lowe and Tristan Woolcock.
At the end of the game the opportunity was also taken to present caps to players present who, in their career, had reached certain milestone appearances for the club.
The new innovation, organised in part by Ross Hancock, was well-received, and after Phil Westren announced one by one the names of recipients who were present on the afternoon (adding to those already presented at the recent club dinner and awards evening), joint head coaches Alan Paver and Gavin Cattle did the honours.
The list was as follows: 50-plus appearances – Darren Dawidiuk, Will Trewin, Matt McNab, Alex Everett, Tom Luke, Jake Parker, Tyler Gendall, Max Bodilly, Dan Lee, Danny Cutmore, Tom Cowan-Dickie, Tom Hendrickson, Nicolas De Battista, Josh King; 100-plus appearances – Paul Andrew, Robin Wedlake, Alex Schwarz, Matt Evans, Matt Bolwell, Alex Cheesman, Tom Riley; 150-plus appearances – Rhodri McAtee, Marlen Walker, Tom Channon, Tom Duncan, Kyle Moyle; 200-plus appearances – Rob Elloway, Jack Andrew.
Finally, to conclude the afternoon’s presentations, the man of the day, John Stevens, was re-presented with his cap for having made 150-plus appearances.
Reflecting on the afternoon, John said: “It was a fantastic day for my testimonial match, with sincere thanks expressed to everyone who came out and supported the occasion.
“To see so many Cornish Pirates legends on the Mennaye, perhaps for one last time, really was special.”
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