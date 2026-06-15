Saturday, June 13
Premier Division: Callington (202-5) beat Wadebridge (201-9) by 5 wickets, Grampound Road (245-3) beat St Austell (242-5) by 7 wickets, Penzance (74-2) beat Camborne (73) by 8 wickets, Redruth (214) beat Helston (105) by 109 runs, Werrington (218-7) beat St Just (216-7) by 2 runs.
County Division One: Beacon (96) beat Luckett (49) by 47 runs, Hayle (245-2) beat Falmouth (148) by 97 runs, Roche (145) beat Newquay (126) by 19 runs, Stithians (161) beat Paul (155) by 6 runs, Truro (272-3) beat Perranporth (127) by 145 runs.
Division Two East: Bude (175) lost to Callington 2 (263-7) by 88 runs, Holsworthy (95) beat Lanhydrock (91) by 4 runs, St Austell 2 (85) lost to St Blazey (103) by 18 runs, Tintagel (234-7) beat Menheniot/Looe (229-8) by 3 wickets, Wadebridge 2 (147-2) beat Werrington 2 (145-9) by 8 wickets.
Division Two West: Camborne 2 (110) lost to St Erme (313-4) by 203 runs, Constantine (146) lost to Mount Hawke & Porthtowan (288-5) by 142 runs, Ludgvan (202-2) beat Redruth 2 (201-7) by 8 wickets, St Ives (169) lost to Penzance 2 (184) by 15 runs, St Just 2 (64) lost to Mullion (70-1) by 9 wickets.
Division Three East: Boconnoc (56-1) beat Roche 2 (55) by 9 wickets, Duloe (203-1) beat Grampound Road 2 (200-8) by 9 wickets, Saltash (113-0) beat St Minver (110) by 10 wickets, St Austell 3 (270-7) beat Ladock (197) by 73 runs, St Blazey 2 (140) lost to South Petherwin (157) by 17 runs.
Division Three West: Falmouth 2 (143) beat Gulval (98) by 45 runs, Helston 2 (217-6) lost to Rosudgeon & Kenneggy (218-6) by 4 wickets, Perranarworthal (181-8) beat Wendron (120) by 61 runs, Perranporth 2 (135-5) beat Mount Ambrose (131) by 5 wickets, Veryan (99) beat Truro 2 (80) by 19 runs.
Division Four East: Callington 3 (163) lost to Werrington 3 (259-9) by 96 runs, Gorran (145) lost to St Neot (184) by 39 runs, Newquay 2 (212-7) lost to St Stephen (213-4) by 6 wickets, Tideford (63) lost to Launceston (67-0) by 10 wickets, Wadebridge 3 (221-7) beat Liskeard (217-5) by 3 wickets.
Division Four West: Barripper (206-8) beat Hayle 2 (205-7) by 2 wickets, Camborne 3 (51) lost to Redruth 3 (177-7) by 126 runs, Mullion 2 (142) lost to Penryn St Gluvias (143-2) by 8 wickets, St Erme 2 (103) lost to Troon (208) by 105 runs, Truro 3 (110) lost to Crofty/Holman (111-3) by 7 wickets.
Division Five East: Lanhydrock 2 (110-1) beat Bugle (104) by 9 wickets, Launceston 2 (80-2) beat Holsworthy 2 (76) by 8 wickets, Luckett 2 (166) beat Pencarrow (134) by 32 runs, Menheniot/Looe 2 (62) lost to Buckland Monachorum (63-5) by 5 wickets, Newquay 3 (254-8) beat Gunnislake (105) by 149 runs.
Division Five West: Helston 3 (166) lost to Beacon 2 (197) by 31 runs, Mount Ambrose 2 (101-8) lost to Stithians 2 (102-2) by 8 wickets, Paul 2 v Leedstown - Paul conceded, St Just 3 (120) lost to Perranarworthal 2 (121-9) by 1 wicket, St Newlyn East (201-6) beat Ludgvan 2 (199-6) by 4 wickets.
Division Six East: South Petherwin 2 (296-0) beat St Austell 4 (134-8) by 162 runs, St Minver 2 (99-1) beat Grampound Road 3 (98) by 9 wickets, St Neot 2 (110-3) beat Saltash 2 (109-7) by 7 wickets, St Stephen 2 (147-7) beat Tintagel 2 (144) by 3 wickets, Werrington 4 (142-8) lost to Bude 2 (144-5) by 5 wickets.
Division Six West: Gerrans v Constantine 2 - Constantine conceded, Hellesveor (39) lost to St Day (42-2) by 8 wickets, Mawnan (113) beat Perranporth 3 (35) by 78 runs, Mount Hawke & Porthtowan 2 (263-4) beat Barripper 2 (67) by 196 runs.
Division Seven East: Buckland Monachourm 2 (161) beat Luckett 3 (103) by 58 runs, Foxhole v Tideford 2 - Cancelled, Lanhydrock 3 (306-0) beat Boconnoc 2 (51) by 255 runs, Roche 3 v Menheniot/Looe 3 - Menheniot/Looe conceded.
Division Seven Central: Ladock 2 (121) lost to St Erme 3 (196-4) by 75 runs, Penryn St Gluvias 2 (48-2) beat Truro 4 (47) by 8 wickets, Redruth 4 (153-6) beat Mawnan 2 (150-5) by 4 wickets, Wendron 2 v Falmouth 4 - Falmouth conceded.
Division Seven West: Crofty/Holman 2 (64-6) beat Praze (63) by 4 wickets, Gulval 2 (203) beat Penzance 3 (118-6) by 85 runs, Hayle 3 (122) beat Porthleven (48) by 74 runs, Helston 4 (55-2) beat St Ives 2 (54) by 8 wickets, Rosudgeon & Kenneggy 2 (145-8) lost to Camborne 4 (146-5) by 5 wickets.
Sunday, June 14
Division Seven Central: Perranarworthal 3 (129-5) beat Newquay 4 (127-8) by 5 wickets.
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