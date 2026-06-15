Division Two West: Camborne 2 (110) lost to St Erme (313-4) by 203 runs, Constantine (146) lost to Mount Hawke & Porthtowan (288-5) by 142 runs, Ludgvan (202-2) beat Redruth 2 (201-7) by 8 wickets, St Ives (169) lost to Penzance 2 (184) by 15 runs, St Just 2 (64) lost to Mullion (70-1) by 9 wickets.