MUSIC, elf workshop, fancy dress competition, festive cricket and a visit to Santa are all part of a festive event taking place at Cornwall Cricket Centre this December.
The event, which takes place on December 10 from 1pm to 4pm, is part of a fundraising strategy by Cornwall Cricket Board to help raise money to support the growth of the sport in the County.
Cornwall Cricket Board firmly believes that everyone should be able to pick up a bat and a ball and have access to the sport.
The board wants to make cricket accessible to all and remove all barriers including financial barriers to the sport.
Tickets for the event are £5 for adults and £10 for children, children’s tickets include a gift from Santa and all tickets include a free entry to the fancy dress competition.
Marketing, communications and fundraising officer, Tamsin Chapman-Gunner said: “This event is open to everyone, whether or not they play cricket.
“It is also a great opportunity for us to welcome the community to the Centre, have some festive fun and see behind the scenes of what we do.”
Managing director Joe Skinner added: “Everyone loves to see Santa and why not throw some cricket in there as well?
“Cricket and Christmas is about fun and people having the opportunity to enjoy their time, and this is what this event is about.
“We look forward to seeing people and giving them the opportunity to pick up a bat and ball.”
The fundraising event is open to everyone, with or without an interest in cricket, to take part and help raise funds for a good cause.
All funds raised on the evening will help towards funding for Cricket in Cornwall.
Tickets are available by visiting booking.ecb.co.uk/d/qpqkkd