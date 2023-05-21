BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE
ADAM Hodgson took 6-33 and made 31 with the bat but it wasn’t enough as Werrington fell to an agonising six-run defeat at home to Helston in the ECB Cornwall Premier League yesterday.
The Tron were looking to bounce back from their opening day defeat at St Austell and although the visitors won the toss and chose to bat, the decision backfired to begin with.
Key man Dan Jenkin was caught and bowled by Sam Hockin off the third ball of the match for a duck, and although Billy Taylor (21) and Karl Leathley (36) got the scoreboard moving, the introduction of Hodgson swung the game remarkably in their favour.
He dismissed Taylor and Ross Leathley in consecutive balls and although Australian Niran Wijewardene made a breezy 20, Hodgson had him caught by Ben Jenkin to leave them at 82-5.
Skipper Steven Jenkin was out for a duck but Helston clambered up to 165 all-out.
Mark Jenkin and Sunshine Osmont (24) put on 41 before the last-wicket pairing of Jenkin (35) and Bradley Bury (15no) added 29 to make it competitive.Hockin returned to claim 3-42 from his allocation.
Although openers Ben Smeeth (14) and Hugh Tomkinson (6) added 29, they were both dismissed by the time the score had got to 40.
Wickets then fell with regular ease as they slipped to 86-6 despite Hodgson’s 31 from 59 balls.
Ben Jenkin then shared in partnerships of 31 and 20 with Nick Lawson and Mark Taskis who made 14 apiece to get them close, but he went with 25 required for 28.
Hockin (15no) and last man Keith Maynard (3) added 18 to get them within seven of victory, but Maynard was caught behind with four balls remaining to give Helston a famous away success.
Callington got their first win on the board as they beat Hayle by 46 runs.
Callington got off to a decent start as openers Aidan Libby (25) and Luke Brenton (26) made twenties, but they slipped from 53-0 to 66-4 as they along with overseas Liam Lindsay and Somerset’s Roelof van der Merwe, all departed.
Ben Ellis made 38 from 37 balls in partnership with Joe White, but at 145-6 the visitors were on top.
With White occupying the crease at one end, he then put on 58 with Toby May (27) before Fred Wilkinson’s 15 off ten balls helped them get up to 223 all out.
White made 57 from 108 balls.
Hayle’s opening partnership of Sam Mycock (44) and Mitchell Oliver (23) then added 75 for the first wicket but like the home side, lost wickets quickly as they and key man Tom Sharp (1) departed within four runs of each other (79-3). Leg-spinner Harry Sawyers was the difference maker, taking 3-51.
A fifth wicket partnership of 49 between Tom Cummins (34) and Tim Marrion took them to 144 before Cummins was caught behind by Wilkinson off Aidan Libby.
Veterans Marrion (45) and Paul Lello (10) looked to be taking the visitors to victory as they needed 52 with five wickets left.
But Lello’s dismissal sparked another remarkable collapse as five wickets fell for the same number of runs with van der Merwe (4-25) and Lindsay (2-18) doing the damage.
