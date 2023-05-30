CALLINGTON secured maximum batting points at defending champions Penzance but still left with a seven-wicket defeat on Saturday in the ECB Cornwall Premier League.
Cally opener Aidan Libby struck a sublime 53 at the top of the order alongside skipper Luke Brenton (25) before three quick wickets fell to leave them at 88-3.
South African Liam Lindsay (49) and Ben Ellis started to repair the damage, Ellis smashing three sixes in his 31, before the latter was run out.
The visitors then stumbled but ground their way to 205 all out as number nine George Wilkinson made an excellent 27 towards the end.
Ellis dismissed Cornwall batsman Jack Paull for a second ball duck, but Chris Gibson’s brilliant 118 plus 49 not out from Ben Seabrook and 29 from Christian Purchase saw them home with more than seven overs to spare.
Exciting prospect Ben Alford took the last two wickets to fall on his way to figures of 2-26.
