HALLOWE'EN 2023 will see Cornwall Cricket Centre open its doors for children of all ages to take part in a spooky costume competition, Halloween games and glow in the dark cricket.
The fundraising event is open to everyone, with or without an interest in cricket, to take part and help raise funds for a good cause.
All funds raised on the evening will help towards funding for cricket in Cornwall.
The event takes place on October 31 from 5pm to 7.30pm at Cornwall Cricket Centre, Truro College Campus, TR1 3XX. Tickets are £5 per child and £3 per adult. To Book visit booking.ecb.co.uk/d/tpqkk9 or for more details email [email protected]