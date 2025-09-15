MENHENIOT-Looe captain Giles Francis says there’s every reason to be optimistic after the East Cornwall side secured immediate return to Division Two East of the Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League this summer.
The village club clinched the Division Three title by a commanding 23-point margin, seeing off strong challenges from Tintagel, Saltash, and Grampound Road Seconds, as well as reaching Finals Day in both the Isaac Foot Cup and Clive Rosevear Cup.
Speaking to the Cornish Times, a delighted Francis said: “I set two goals: to win promotion and to bring through some younger players.“We smashed the first, winning 12 of our 15 league games, and made good progress on the second, with Reuben [Crawford], Alex [Caddy], and Sam [Jordan] gaining valuable first-team experience. But I believe there’s still much more to come from them.”
Among the standout performers was Australian teenager Findlay Farrell, who amassed 954 runs across all competitions opening the batting as well as impressing behind the stumps.
“We expected to be strong,” Francis said, “But to finish top in a division with some very competitive sides was a real achievement.
“Finn was outstanding, his resilience and determination at the crease set a great example, and he brought a fantastic ethic to the field. He was also a genuinely lovely lad and a brilliant presence around the club socially.”
Looking ahead, Francis is realistic about the challenges of next season.
“We’ll need to strengthen, Bude and Werrington Seconds only just stayed up, which shows how tough it’ll be.
“One area I’ve been unhappy with is our bowling. Pete Nance and I took the most wickets in the league, and while that’s nice personally, it’s not ideal to have two senior players leading the attack.
“We also bowled 269 wides over the season, and that’s simply not good enough.”
Francis also reflected on one of the most memorable matches in the club’s history, a record-breaking run chase at runners-up Tintagel.
He continued: “That game was the highlight of my season, chasing 348, which we believe is the highest successful run chase in Cornish cricket history.
“After a strong start from Finn and Luke [Ripley], we needed 178 from the final 25 overs. Then Skidder [Steve Kidd] and Tom [Harris] put on a blistering 156 for the fifth wicket in just 21 overs, Skidder finishing unbeaten on 93 and Tom making 83. It was an unforgettable day.”
Francis credits much of the club’s success to its off-season preparation.
He said: “We had a strong winter – entering the indoor league in Truro for the first time and reaching the final, where we lost to St Austell Seconds. We also moved our winter nets from Callington to Liskeard Leisure Centre, which boosted attendance. Training alongside the women’s squad was a real positive, and we welcomed some new faces into the fold.”
He added that the club’s foundations go far beyond what happens on the pitch, concluding: “As with many clubs, what goes on beneath the surface is key.
“Without our grounds team, clean facilities, great teas, scorers, umpires, coaches, and of course, a well-stocked bar, Menheniot-Looe would be a very different place.
“We’ve got an excellent set-up: great facilities, a thriving youth programme, a women’s team who’ve had a brilliant season, and three Saturday sides. That’s not bad for a small village club in East Cornwall.”
