By Stephen Lees
BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE DIVISION FIVE EAST
Newquay III 215-8 (40), Gunnislake 72 (28.2)
GUNNISLAKE’S topsy-turvy season continued on Saturday as a weakened team fell to a heavy 143-run defeat at Newquay Thirds.
Newquay won the toss and chose to bat but fell to 59-5 with skipper Dinesh Thirupuvanarajah taking four with two bowled and two caught behind, although the pace Graham Murray found it harder going with the wind and a swinging ball.
He missed out on a deserved five-fer when he missed a skied caught and bowled attempt off the last ball of his 10th over (4-32), and that drop of Arun Kumar proved decisive.
Captain Tom Stephenson held firm at one end, while Kumar took the attack to Gunnislake.
Gunni’s part-time attack found it tough, but in total nine catches went down as catches were spurned and the Newquay scoring rate accelerated.
They eventually closed on 215-8 with Kumar making 79 before being caught at long-on by, you guessed it, Dinesh.
Opening batsman Sam Graber took 3-30 from seven overs.
Newquay’s opening bowlers Munashi Mutamiri and Alfie Bishop gave nothing away as the visitors slipped to 12-3 after as many overs.
The change bowlers also proved challenging as Dinesh was run-out going for a second before Murray was bowled by Kumar (44-7).
It became a question of how long Gunnislake would last.
Newquay opted to bring on a succession of young bowlers as the visiting tail wagged slightly.
But Charlie Bishop took the last three wickets with his leg breaks as Gunnislake collapsed to 71 all out.
Murray top scored with 16, while Bishop and Kumar claimed three wickets each for Newquay.
Gunnislake will look to return on winning ways when they welcome bottom side Pencarrow (1pm).
