CORNWALL Cricket Board has launched a Crowdfunder campaign in a bid to raise funds to create a Disability Cricket Team for Cornwall.
Cornwall Cricket Board’s Disability Cricket already delivers school engagement sessions and accessible Lords Taverners Super 1’s Cricket and Table Cricket Programmes across Cornwall. They are also growing the number of Disability Cricket Champion Hubs (clubs) in Cornwall but want to go a step further and have a county team.
The board is aiming to provide those that already take part in Disability Cricket with the opportunity to be able to grow their skills further by joining the Super 9’s County Representative Team and competing across the South West.
To make this possible they need to raise in excess of £10,000 to cover the costs including cricket protection for all abilities and disabilities as well as travel expenses and venue hire.
Disability Development Officer David Painter said: “It would be a great boost for Disability Cricket in Cornwall if we are able to develop a team to play in the National Disability League South next season. We are working hard and practising regularly but we will need funds to be able to travel to play away games in Devon, Somerset, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and South Wales. Also funds are needed to host home games to cover the cost of umpires, venue hire, match balls and refreshments.
“Our players would be honoured and proud to wear the Cornwall team shirt so please help us to help them achieve something they would never have thought possible - to play for Cornwall!”
To donate to the Crowdfunder visit crowdfunder.co.uk/p/cornwallsuper9s.