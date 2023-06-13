CORNWALL'S NCCA Trophy ambitions remain in their own hands despite Sunday’s game against Berkshire at Slough being declared a ‘No Result’, with both sides taking a point, writes Michael Weeks.
A heavy thunderstorm just before 4pm resulted in the match being abandoned.
Berkshire had posted the big total of 319-7 with Euan Woods (100) and Archie Carter (61) sharing a stand of 155 for the third wicket.
Skipper Dan Lincoln ended on 65 not out as 59 came off the last five overs. Will MacVicar took 3-57 from his ten overs.
Cornwall were 52-0, in only the sixth over, when the storm struck. Chris Gibson was unbeaten on 26 and Penzance colleague Ben Seabrook, a late replacement for Alex Bone, was 19 not out.
Cornwall can progress to the knockout stages if they win both remaining games, starting at Redruth, against Bedfordshire, next Sunday at noon.
Penzance are the only unbeaten team in the Bond Timber Cornwall Premier League after notching up their fifth straight win, at home to Redruth.
They are yet to drop a bonus point after bowling the ‘Reds’ out for 196 in the 46th over. Toby Whiteford top-scored with 52 and newcomer Simon Danby made 46.
Penzance were 77-4 in reply but Christian Purchase (96no) and Simon Keene (44no) put on an unbroken 123 to win the game with 17 overs to spare.
St Austell lost their first game when Helston won by 32 runs at Wheal Eliza. For the visitors Ross Leathley and Mark Jenkin both made 65 adding 106 for the fourth wicket. In search of 217, having been 22-3, Alex and Gary Bone both made 40 but the hosts were restricted to 184-9.
Camborne narrowly won by two wickets at home to Wadebridge with 16 balls to spare. James Turpin hit 51 in the Wadebridge total of 205. Dylan Kritzinger and Steve Kevern (40) added 99 for Camborne’s fourth wicket before three wickets fell for the addition of a single. Kritzinger went on to make 74 before being eighth out, leaving Martin Jenkin to hit the winning boundary.
It was even closer at the Towans where Werrington got off the mark by beating Hayle by two wickets off the penultimate ball after seven had been needed off the final over.
Opener Sam Mycock made 44 and Tom Sharp hit 58 in Hayle’s 173-9. Adam Hodgson followed up his three wickets with 36 and Mark Gribble hit 42 before Mark Taskis and Nick Lawson held their nerve in the final over. In another last-over finish,
Callington made 210-9 at St Just with Liam Lindsay getting 59. After opener Dominic Angove made 56 the home side slipped to 141-6 before Rhys Brownfield made 29 and Philip Nicholas 43 not out as the winning run came off the first ball of the final over.
The County Division One title race is hotting up as Paul returned to the top with a five-wicket home win over Newquay, with Ben Brooks making 51.
It is set to be a short-lived stay at the summit as their game against Redruth Seconds this coming weekend was brought forward to early May.
Falmouth are just two points behind after winning at morning leaders Mullion by three wickets. Jackson Edgar and Ryan Tonkin hit half-centuries for the hosts while James Tomlinson and Harry Roberts did likewise for Falmouth.
Truro were in the runs again, making a mammoth 355-7 at Lanhydrock with Harry Phillips scoring 121 and Murray Wyatt 78, and then dismissing Lanhydrock for 135 to secure a 220-run victory.
Grampound Road’s struggles continued when they were shot out for 75 at home to Beacon, to lose by 144 runs. Anna Squire took four wickets. Jordan Thomas top-scored with 66 for Beacon.
Penzance seconds skipper Glyn Furnival made 84 not out to set up a 70-run win at Redruth.
St Erme beat Roche by 146 runs with Shane Tangye and Callum Edgcombe both passing 60. Stewart May took five wickets in a losing cause.
Penzance cruised into the Bradley’s Vinter Cup semi-finals beating Redruth at St Clare by nine wickets with seven overs to spare after being set 145.
Truro defeated Camborne Seconds by six wickets to set up a semi-final against Camborne Firsts at Redruth next Wednesday, June 21.