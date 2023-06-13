Camborne narrowly won by two wickets at home to Wadebridge with 16 balls to spare. James Turpin hit 51 in the Wadebridge total of 205. Dylan Kritzinger and Steve Kevern (40) added 99 for Camborne’s fourth wicket before three wickets fell for the addition of a single. Kritzinger went on to make 74 before being eighth out, leaving Martin Jenkin to hit the winning boundary.