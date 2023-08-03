Cornwall Over 50s first team were knocked of the ECB 50+ County Championship on Sunday after an eight-wicket defeat at Lancashire.
The Duchy made the long trip up to Southport looking to reach the last eight, but having been given short notice of the fixture, were missing several key players.
Lancashire won the toss and chose to field, a decision that was vindicated as Cornwall were bowled out for just 134 in 34.5 overs.
Opener Jim McKenna made 31 and former Leeds United and England goalkeeper Nigel Martyn hung around for 26, but it was a score that was never likely to be enough.
Cornwall needed early wickets to have any chance but openers Steve Dearden and David Snellgrove added 37 before the former was bowled by Steve Eddy for 25.
But from there on the game was soon done and dusted as Snellgrove and Ste Pallett put on 75.
Jim McKenna dismissed Pallett for 44, but Chris Turner (14no) joined Snellgrove to book their place in the last eight.
Cornwall team: Jim McKenna (St Ives), Sean Hooper (St Erme, captain), Jared Connop (Roche), Leigh Murray (St Ives), Nigel Martyn (Knaresborough, Yorks), Paul Clements (South Petherwin), Trevor Lee (Mullion), Mark Burley (Falmouth), David Lockett (Tideford), John Dobson (Perranporth), Steve Eddy (Helston).