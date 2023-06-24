AFTER a difficult opening month, Werrington are now 22 points clear of bottom side Hayle heading into today’s ECB Cornwall Premier League clash with St Just at Ladycross (1pm).
The Tron have beaten Hayle and then Callington to give themselves some breathing space, and name a full-strength side for tomorrow’s clash against their old rivals.
The two clubs have won 12 Premier League titles between them since the turn of the millennium, and although neither side are going to be anywhere near the shake-up come September, they should both be in the top-flight again next summer. Werrington make just one change from the six-wicket success at Callington as spinner Mark Taskis comes back in for Rob Dymond who reverts back to his role as second team captain and wicket-keeper.
St Just beat Callington 14 days ago and last Saturday produced a superb chase to beat much-fancied Wadebridge despite the visitors posting 260-9.
Former Somerset leg-spinner Max Waller is once again the professional while South African Nic Whitelaw has made a steady start on his first season in the Duchy.
WERRINGTON v St Just: Ben Smeeth, John Moon, Adam Hodgson, Tom Lyle, Mark Gribble, Ben Jenkin, Sam Willis, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Sam Hockin, Dan Barnard, Mark Taskis.
CALLINGTON head down the A30 to Redruth 12 points ahead of Hayle looking to keep themselves away from the trap door.
Hampshire’s Ian Holland is once again named in the side as the pro having made his debut against Werrington last weekend, while hard-hitting all-rounder Aidan Libby is back to open the batting.
Seamers Ben Alford and Jim Shorten also come in, although wicket-keeper Fred Wilkinson and brother George are both absent once more.
CALLINGTON at Redruth: Aidan Libby, Luke Brenton (capt), Liam Lindsay, Ian Holland, Ben Ellis, Toby May Ryan Brown, James Brenton, Alex Robinson, Jim Shorten, Ben Alford.
Other fixtures (1pm): Camborne v St Austell, Helston v Hayle, Wadebridge v Penzance.
COUNTY DIVISION ONE
LANHYDROCK visit fellow strugglers Roche desperate for a win to kickstart their season.
The Bodmin club are second bottom having won just once, but are within nine points of third bottom Redruth Seconds who are just two adrift of Roche.
Lanhydrock will have to do without Indian overseas player Viraj Hadkar and Ross Keast, but do welcome back Jamie Eldridge and Siam Juntakereket.
LANHYDROCK at Roche: Sam Guerin, Siam Juntakereket, Jamie Eldridge, James Starkie-Old, Ben Attfield, Simon Benney (capt, wkt), Ryan Butler, Jasper Heaver, Ruben Turner, Jacob Eldridge, Brain Barnicoat.
Other fixtures (1pm): Beacon v Falmouth, Newquay v Redruth 2, Paul v Mullion, Penzance 2 v St Erme, Truro v Grampound Road.
DIVISION TWO EAST
HOLSWORTHY welcome league leaders St Blazey looking to close the gap.
The Trees have won four on the spin to move up to third in the table – two of which came against last year’s relegated sides, Callington Seconds and Werrington Seconds.
Blazey have surprised everybody to reach the top of the tree, and boast some of the better individuals in the division in opening batsman and off-spinner Rory Dixon, and his batting partner Matt Bennetts. Holsworthy are missing opener Jack May and left-arm seamer Rob Mitchell who are away.
They do however welcome back skipper Ryan Walter, all-rounder Aiden Gerry, wicket-keeper Chris Pomeroy and lower order batsmen Hayden Sharp and Dan Furse.
Out go youngsters Will Priest and Lewis Chidley as well as May, Mitchell and Ryan Bridgeman.
HOLSWORTHY v St Blazey: Matt Shepherd, Aiden Gerry, Herschelle Poggenpoel, Ryan Walter (capt), Jack Greening, Brendan Harris, Dan Smith, Chris Pomeroy (wkt), Hayden Sharp, Dan Furse, Graham Wild.
WERRINGTON SECONDS make the short trip up to Bude looking to bounce back from three defeats in four.
However with the first team at full strength it has meant plenty of dilemmas for the selectors.
Ian Searle and Ian Worsnip are both in the thirds while Dan Jenkin and Simon Bishop – who both deputised against Holsworthy – are also back down.
Promising youngster Zander Zambuni and skipper Rob Dymond come back in, as do seamers Jordan Duke and Keith Maynard.
Bude are missing captain Warren Rumble due to a wedding, but are otherwise close to full strength.
Matt Mansbridge returns to skipper, while wicket-keeper Tom Lush is also back.
BUDE v Werrington Seconds: James Sharman, Wayne Adams, Matt Whitefield, Tom Lush (wkt), Andrew De Rosa, Matt Williams, Matt Mansbridge (capt), James Turner, Mark Whitefield, Jonathan Garner, Brett Hunter.
WERRINGTON SECONDS at Bude: Rob May, Marley May, Hugh Tomkinson, James Adams, Zander Zambuni, Mark Hodgson, Dan Howgill, Rob Dymond (capt, wkt), Jordan Duke, Jason Seldon, Keith Maynard.
TINTAGEL welcome in-form Wadebridge Seconds to Butts Field looking to continue their fine campaign.
The Knights have conceded plenty of runs in recent weeks, but their batting has fired, as typified by a four-run victory at South Petherwin where they knocked up 296.
They have five wins and four defeats from their nine outings, and if they win their game in-hand, could be as high as second.
Opener Simon Harrison comes up from the second team to replace the absent Tom Parsons as bowler Harry Daly and batsman Martin Seldon also come in.
That is where Wadebridge sit having won six on the spin, and are 31 points behind St Blazey with a game in-hand.
They will be hoping Holsworthy do them a favour and they do the business.
TINTAGEL v Wadebridge Seconds: Simon Harrison, Matt Jolliffe, Ryan Pooley, Adrian Pooley, Jordan Blanchard, Sam Abbott (wkt), Matt Pethick, Dan Jn Baptiste, Ben Jarram, Harry Daly, Martin Seldon.
IT’S derby day at Moores Park as Callington welcome winless Luckett.
The village side make the three-mile trip over with nothing to lose but with a determination to upset the formbook.
They have been far more competitive in recent weeks while Callington – who are third – suffered their first defeat of the season at St Blazey last weekend despite being set just 157 to win.
Callington give Blaze Eigenmann a first appearance of the season having been a bit part in the ones, while promising youngster Zak Newton-Jenkins also gets a call-up.
Luckett have to do without key man Andrew Hoskin and all-rounder Adrian Berry.
They do have Rob Piper back to bolster both departments while Steve Gold, Richard Seeley and Leion Cole also come in.
CALLINGTON SECONDS v Luckett: Tom Neville (capt), Toby Beresford-Power, Blaze Eigenmann, Peter Tancock, Chris Simpson, Richard Brown, Zak Newton-Jenkins, Mohammad Durrani-Zubair (wkt), Spencer Ham, David Bolland, Harvey Poad.
LUCKETT at Callington Seconds: Martin Budge, Richard Seeley, Rob Piper, Marc Brown (wkt), Leion Cole, Jonny Hoskin, Mark Southcott (capt), Adam Piper, Dan Pearce, Steve Gold, Angus Harley.
ST MINVER are currently fifth following promotion and visit second bottom Menheniot-Looe.
Minver are in good form, including securing a six-wicket victory over St Austell Seconds last Saturday, while on the same afternoon, Menheniot chased down 236 to win at Luckett.
St Minver are without batsman Ryan Pooley, all-rounder Alek Gill and wicket-keeper Tom Preston-Evans, while Mark Turner is surprisingly in the seconds.
It means Leigh Durrant and Kevin Gill get a game, as does Tom Durrant who makes his first appearance of the season.
ST MINVER at Menheniot-Looe: Ben Hawken (wkt), Antony Ash, Tom Durrant, Jonny Centini (capt), Keron Persaud, Rob Hawken, Ben Lamb, Kevin Gill, Kieran Gill, Dean Jeffery, Leigh Durrant.
SOUTH Petherwin head down to St Austell Seconds looking to bounce back from their narrow four-run defeat at the hands of Tintagel.
However they will have to do it without all-rounders Sam Pengelly and Paul Clements, plus opening batsman Michael Bolt.
SOUTH PETHERWIN at St Austell Seconds: Adrian Warne, Billy Martin, Andrew Brenton, Michael Clements, Jacob Masters (capt), Ollie Peterson, Connor Warne, Adrian Clements, Martyn Stenlake, Kevin Horrell, Mike Townsend (wkt).
DIVISION THREE EAST
LAUNCESTON picked up a much-needed win at St Neot last weekend and will back themselves to do once more when Tideford visit Lawhitton.
Both teams have had stuttering campaigns so far with three wins apiece from their ten games.
However such is the tightness of the division, just 16 points separate Boconnoc in fifth and second bottom Pencarrow in 11th.
Callington Thirds are 18 points behind leaders St Austell Thirds heading into their double-header this weekend.
They visit in-form Grampound Road Seconds on Saturday before going to Tideford on Sunday.
Other fixtures (1pm): Ladock v Boconnoc, Pencarrow v St Neot, Saltash St Stephens v Newquay 2, St Austell 3 v Roche 2.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
WERRINGTON Thirds are now level on points with leaders Liskeard after beating them last week, and they face another tough game when they head down to Lanhydrock Seconds.
Lanhydrock were narrowly edged out at third-placed Launceston Seconds last weekend and are normally strong on home soil.
However, Werrington travel with an extremely strong side and will start as favourites.
Launceston are just seven points adrift of the top two and face an awkward trip to Buckland Monachorum.
The Devon side have lost their last two but are still fifth.
Mid-table St Minver Seconds pick up a regular amount of bonus points despite winning just twice so far.
They welcome strugglers Wadebridge Thirds in a derby where both sides will back themselves to come out on top.
Other fixtures (1pm): Grampound Road 3 v Bugle, Liskeard v Menheniot-Looe 2, St Blazey 2 v St Stephen.
Sunday (1pm): St Blazey 2 v Buckland Monachorum.
DIVISION FIVE EAST
THE top two battle it out at Duloe as they welcome Bude Seconds.
Both teams will fancy staying in the promotion slots come September, but for now, whoever wins will end the weekend top of the table.
Duloe have a four-point cushion and have lost just once, with three of their ten outing being cancelled, while Bude have six wins and three defeats to their name.
Fourth-placed South Petherwin Seconds host struggling Foxhole at Kennards House as they look to return to winning ways, while Werrington Fourths and Holsworthy Seconds will look to do the same when they meet at Ladycross.
Tintagel have fallen down the table in recent weeks, and have a double-header this weekend.
An awkward trip to in-form Gunnislake is tomorrow’s assignment, before they go to bottom side Foxhole on Sunday in a rearranged game.
Just seven points separate the bottom five.
Other fixtures (1pm): Roche 3 v St Austell 4, St Neot 2 v Newquay 3.
DIVISION SIX EAST
WITH Launceston Thirds having the weekend off, the only other Post area side in the division, Luckett Seconds, are due to be in action.
They bravely played with just eight at Lanhydrock Thirds last Saturday and were only beaten by 34 runs.
They are due to welcome a Menheniot-Looe Thirds side that won for the first time last weekend against Launceston.
Other fixtures (1pm): Boconnoc 2 v Saltash St Stephens, Tideford 2 v Lanhydrock 3.