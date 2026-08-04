They slipped to 39-2, but after Camborne skipper Alfie Macdonald made 61 and former Kent star Alex Blake 102 from just 107 balls, MacVicar (100 off 125) and skipper Paul Smith put the hosts to the sword as they took the score from 240-4 in the 51st over to 407-5 in the 83rd, only ending when man-of-the-match MacVicar was lbw to left-arm spinner Rhodri Lewis.