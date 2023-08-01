THERE was disappointment on Sunday for Grampound Road and Penzance, whose hopes of making it to respective Lord’s finals in September were ended by heavy home defeats, writes Michael Weeks.
Grampound Road were beaten by 137 runs against Kent’s Leeds & Broomfield in the Voneus Village Cup semi-final.
The visitors posted a respectable 207-6 in 40 overs after openers Monte McCague (41) and Edward Scrivens (58) put on 74. They were 139-2 at one stage in the 29th over before the ‘Road’ fought back taking late wickets.
In reply, they were restricted to 52-3 in 15 overs before collapsing. The last six wickets fell for just ten runs. Only opener Alex Lean (26) made it to double figures.
It was a similar story at Penzance who suffered a 144-run defeat in the National Club Championship quarter-final against Teddington from Middlesex.
It means still only three Cornish clubs (Camborne 1982, Truro 1990 and St Just 2006 & 2007) have reached a semi-final.
Teddington’s opener Isaiah Snell (66) and number five Aaran Amin (62) laid the base of the big 40-over total of 247-8 at St Clare.
They were 173-5 with ten overs remaining. Greg Smith took 3-38 from eight overs.
In reply, having reached 38-2, Penzance collapsed to 103 all out with 11 overs unused.