WERRINGTON’S bid to retain their Clive Rosevear Insurance Hawkey Cup crown gets underway tonight when they welcome favourites Wadebridge to Ladycross (6.15pm).
The Tron beat St Austell in last year’s final but will start as underdogs against a Swans side that won last year’s Premier T20 Kernow Crash and boast a powerful batting line-up.
With just ten sides entering this year’s competition which is for sides in the east of the county, Werrington will take on the winners of Callington or Lanhydrock should they progress.
The other half of the draw sees St Austell welcome County Division One outfit Roche, while Roche’s league rivals Newquay and Grampound complete the quarter-final line-up.
Werrington skipper Nick Lawson once again has to do without opening bowler Dan Barnard who often opens the batting in T20 cricket, which gives another opportunity to Keith Maynard, while in-form batsman Tom Lyle comes up from the second team in place of Dan Howgill.
Wadebridge have an extremely powerful opening pair in skipper James Turpin and Matt Butler, while they also boast the likes of former Cornwall captain Matt Robins and South African run-machine Kevin Renecke.
Callum Wilson is one of the better seamers in the county while they have a plethora of spin options.
WERRINGTON v Wadebridge: Ben Smeeth, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Adam Hodgson, Mark Gribble, Sam Willis, Ben Jenkin, Tom Lyle, Hugh Tomkinson, Sam Hockin, Mark Taskis, Keith Maynard.
CALLINGTON will have to do without Somerset’s Roelof van der Merwe when they welcome Lanhydrock later (6.15pm).
However Cally should, on paper at least, prove too strong for their Bodmin-based opponents who had a mixed weekend.
They produced a superb result at Grampound Road on Saturday, but were undone by a magical spell of seam bowling from Kyle van Rooyen at St Erme on Sunday as they were dismissed for just 50 having been set 133 to win.
Callington skipper Luke Brenton is also without wicket-keeper Fred Wilkinson, Joe White and hard-hitting opener Aidan Libby.
With Wilkinson and White both absent, second team keeper James Moon gets a chance as do batsmen Nick Parker and James Brenton and bowler George Wilkinson.
CALLINGTON v Lanhydrock: Toby May, Luke Brenton (capt), Liam Lindsay, Nick Parker, Ben Ellis, Ryan Brown, James Brenton, James Moon (wkt), George Wilkinson, Ben Alford, Harry Sawyers.
LANHYDROCK at Callington: Jamie Eldridge, James Starkie-Old, Viraj Hadkar, Ben Attfield, Ryan Butler, Siam Juntakereket, Simon Benney (capt, wkt), Luke Buckland, Sam Guerin, Jacob Eldridge, Brian Barnicoat.