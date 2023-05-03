SOMERSET and Netherlands allrounder Roelof van der Merwe, who has signed for Callington in the Cornwall Cricket league this season, has penned a two-year white ball only contract extension with the club.
His new deal will begin on September 1, and will run until at least the end of the 2025 season.
Roelof, whose current contract was due to expire at the end of the season, first came to Somerset in 2011 when he signed a short-term contract.
He returned in 2016 and has gone on to establish himself as an integral member of the first XI squad.
In his time with the club, his inspirational performances have seen him awarded with his County Cap, and in 2019 he played a key role in Somerset’s Royal London Cup triumph.
The 38-year-old also broke the record for the highest score by a Somerset player in a 50-over match when he made a match-winning 165 not out against Surrey at the Cooper Associates County Ground in 2017.
After signing his extension, Roelof said: “It’s great to be a part of this club and to be able to be here for another two years is really pleasing.
"I’ve been at Somerset for a long time now and almost feel like part of the furniture, but I still love coming back every year after the winter. It’s a great club with some great people and I’m excited to see what the next few years hold.
“We are well supported and it’s always great to play in front of our home fans. We’ve got a unique set of supporters here and they bring an outstanding atmosphere whenever we play.
“I’m getting to the stage in my career where I need to be thinking about what I’m going to do post-cricket. I’ve got a massive interest in coaching, and focusing my time on the white ball game will give me more opportunity to develop my coaching.
“I love the red ball game, but it takes a lot more out of the body, and I have to look at what is in the best interests of the club and myself.”
Director of cricket Andy Hurry is pleased to have secured the services of such a quality player for a further two years.
“Over a number of seasons for both us and across the globe in International and franchise cricket, Roelof has demonstrated the ability to positively impact results with match-winning contributions with the bat, the ball and in the field. He plays such a pivotal role for us in white ball cricket so to secure his services across these formats for at least another two seasons is really important for us moving forward.
“Roelof is the very definition of a team man. He is a model professional and his drive, determination and will to succeed are infectious. He is an incredibly popular member of the dressing room and the manner in which he conducts himself both on and off the field is exemplary.
“The positive impact that he has on the club as a whole cannot be overlooked and we very much look forward to continuing to work with him within the one-day and T20 formats.”