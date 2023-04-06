CALLINGTON Cricket Club’s winter recruitment drive has continued with the signing of former England all-rounder Samit Patel.
Patel, who still has a white-ball contract with Nottinghamshire, the county he has been at his entire career, misses the first couple of games but will be available when his pro commitments allow.
Patel, 38, made six Test match appearances for England, all in Asia, and made 56 appearances in the shorter formats.
The move follows the signings of Cornwall opening bowler Ben Ellis, South African Liam Lindsay, who will the club's overseas player, and Somerset's Dutch international all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe.
first team captain Luke Brenton ahead of the new season which is due to get underway at Werrington next Saturday in the Premier T20 Kernow Crash.