CALLINGTON will take on old rivals Werrington in the last four of the Clive Rosevear Insurance Hawkey Cup next month after seeing off Lanhydrock by 11 runs at Moores Park last night.
Toby May hammered the bowling to all parts in his 83 off 54 balls as Cally – who were missing several key players – racked up an imposing 182-8 from their 20 overs. Skipper Luke Brenton and Ryan Brown made 36 and 22 respectively.
Lanhydrock’s batting has struggled this season but put in an excellent response, only ending 11 short.
Opener Jamie Eldridge top scored with 48 while Viraj Hadkar (36no off 27), Ben Attfield (27 off 19) and Ryan Butler (25 off 14) all provided useful cameos.
Ben Ellis and George Wilkinson were the stars with the ball for the home side, taking 2-22 and 2-24 from their four-over allocations.
Their clash at Werrington takes place on June 14, the same night the other semi-final between St Austell and Newquay takes place.