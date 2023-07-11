CALLINGTON boosted their survival hopes in the ECB Cornwall Premier League on Saturday as they thrashed mid-table Camborne by eight wickets at Warrior Park.
Cally travelled down having not won in their prevous six outings, but the game was all over by 5.30pm as Hampshire professional Ian Holland ripped through the hosts’ batting line-up on his way to figures of 5-19 from his 9.3 overs.
Ben Ellis (2-11) provided fantastic support with change bowlers Ben Alford, Liam Lindsay and Harry Sawyers all keeping it tight as the hosts, who included Somerset’s Lewis Goldsworthy, were dismissed for just 75.
Although Aidan Libby went for a second ball duck to Goldsworthy’s left-arm spin, Ryan Brown (31) and Liam Lindsay (33no) settled nerves with a 64-run partnership, before Holland (7no) joined Lindsay to get them over the line.
However, Callington remain eight points adrift of second bottom Hayle after they beat St Just in the West Cornwall derby at The Towans.