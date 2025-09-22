BY STEPHEN LEES
GUNNISLAKE CRICKET CLUB 2025 SEASON REVIEW
As all bar two of the final Cornwall League Cricket matches were rained off, Gunnislake’s season squelched to a wet end.
The league had been prescient in voting to change to ten team divisions for the 2025 season. For Gunnislake, who finished fourth in Division Five East in 2024, that meant an official promotion from Division 5 East to Division 5 East; one for future pub quizzes. For this year the top four from Division 5 were joined by the bottom six from Division 4.
By the end of the year, Gunnislake finished in fifth place, so despite losing ten matches and winning only six it was a top half finish, which overall must be considered a very successful season. The reason for this unlikely outcome was three teams in the league were streets ahead, managing to only lose to each other.
Wadebridge III finished as champions by two points ahead of Gorran, reversing the positions at the top of the table last year. Buckland Monachorum finished third, their hopes of promotion extinguished by a defeat to Gorran in their last match of the season.
For Gunnislake there was a mixture of performances, with the batting line-up struggling to match their bowling. Among the bright spots was the recruitment of Paul Hollow, following a move to the area. Paul had previously played for Barripper in West Cornwall, mainly at Division 3 level.
Described as a bowler who could bat a bit, he found Division 5 bowling to his liking, scoring two career highs of 73 and then 75. The second half of the season saw the return of someone who was once a very promising teenaged cricketer.
Dan Pethick, whose father and uncle were former stalwarts of the club, had sent the best part of twenty years playing football. He ended the season with 195 runs averaging 39. The club now need to persuade his brother to make a similar switch... Out in front though was Russ Holloway who averaged 56, but work and family commitments meant he also played less than half the matches.
Graham (Minty) Murray was the year’s outstanding bowler, taking 27 wickets at an average of 12.81 with his pace and inswing. An ankle injury, incurred while helping his mother at home, brought his season to a premature end. He was, at the time, the division’s leading wicket taker. Backing him up were excellent contributions from James Boundy (17 wickets) and team captain Dinesh Thirupuvanarajah with 22 wickets.
Of the six matches won, Gunnislake managed the double over bottom team Grampound Road III, but contrived to lose twice to the team then bottom of the table - firstly to a fast improving Pencarrow and then away to St Minver. Despite this, St Minver were still relegated along with Grampound Road.
And so the season ended with Gunnislake improving their league position for a fourth consecutive season. Next year the ground will be hosting Callington III matches and also a few friendly games to keep the whole squad on their toes.
Any players interested in joining Gunnislake for 2026 are very welcome and can contact the club via Facebook or contact details found on their website at www.gunnislakecricket.org.uk.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.