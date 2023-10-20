UNLIKE regular gig rowing regattas and championship fixtures, where rowers compete for their clubs, rowers will instead represent their county sides this weekend in an event is organised and run by the Cornish Pilot Gig Association.
County crews from Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, Devon, Dorset, Somerset/Bristol and the East (a combination effort from the eastern counties) will compete for the title of County Champions across a range of age categories.
Last year, Cornwall County crews swept the board but there was some close racing.
The other counties will be providing strong competition as evidenced by recent wins by Devon and Dorset clubs at both the Masters Championship and Super Vets Championships in September.
Adult races will take place tomorrow. The categories will include: U25, Open, Vets, Super Vets and Masters.
Junior races will take place on Sunday. The categories will include: U15, U16, U17 and U18.
Plymouth Waterfront Partnership is the Business Improvement District for the Plymouth Waterfront. They have generously provided financial support for this weekend’s event for safety and marshalling.
Refreshments will be available throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday, and the bar will be open into the evening tomorrow.
The event is weather dependent and the schedule may be subject to change to accommodate conditions on the day.
Itinerary
Saturday
11.00 Racing starts
Race Order:
Super Vets MenSuper Vets WomenU25 MenVets MenVets WomenU25 WomenMasters MenMasters WomenOpen MenOpen Women
16.00 Presentation
16.30 Mix up racing (optional and time dependent)
Celebrate the end of the season in the Bar with friends! The Bar will be open until 10pm for rowing chat and drinks.
Sunday
11.00 Racing starts
Race Order:U15 BoysU15 GirlsU17 BoysU17 GirlsU16 BoysU16 GirlsU18 BoysU18 Girls
15.00 Presentation
15.30 Mix up racing (optional and time dependent)
17.00 Event close