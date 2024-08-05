By Gareth Davies at Spotland
BETFRED LEAGUE ONE (ROUND 19)
Rochdale Hornets 46 Cornwall RLFC 32
CORNWALL were edged out in a Spotland points fest by Rochdale, who moved up to third in the standings, owing to Hunslet’s round 19 activity.
The Choughs, after picking up their third win of the campaign last time out, looked like would be on the wrong end of a huge defeat in front of 427 supporters when Jordan Andrade scored despite appearing to fumble the ball, with 30 minutes left.
Mackenzie Harman’s seventh goal from eight attempts stretched the score to 46-6 as Rochdale, with three quick tries after the interval, had started the second stanza like a house on fire.
But Cornwall, led by a brace of scores from winger Harry Aaronson, were outstanding in the final 30 minutes as they scored 26 unanswered points.
And you got the feeling that if there had been more time left at the back end of the match, Mike Abbott’s men may have completed the unlikeliest of turnarounds and actually won the game.
Despite the Hornets’ lightning fast start after the break, most of the damage was done inside the opening period with Cornwall on the back foot for long periods.
The Choughs, receiving the ball, got off to the worst possible start when Maltese international Kaine Dimech, taking the first carry, was hit high and was forced off with a head knock.
Although the Medway Dragons product did pass his head injury assessment, he didn’t return to the fray and Cornwall were already a replacement down.
The Choughs then had the first attacking chance of note when Tom Ashton broke free but could only find a home shirt with the final pass and Rochdale survived.
The Hornets, who last August became the first heartlands team to have their colours lowered by Cornwall, then took control after a slow start.
Ben Forster powered over the line for the opener, improved upon by Harman and then, before 20 minutes was on the clock, both Misi Taulapapa and Lewis Else had scored direct from a scrum play.
Cornwall did stem the flow but Rochdale scored again before the half hour mark when a long ball was intercepted by Callum Abbott, only for Luke Forber to rip it free and score.
Before the interval, Rochdale’s powerhouse winger Lameck Juma broke a number of tackles and from the resulting play, Aiden Roden scampered home from dummy-half.
Cornwall did have the final say of the half when Bailey Black charged down an attempted kick, to pick-up and go in from half way, with Brown adding two more.
Myles Harrop continued Rochdale’s dominance after half-time as interchange Jayden Dayes and Andrade also scored.
But Cornwall didn’t fold as those in attendance expected and came to the fore when Aaronson finished off a fine move for arguably the try of the game.
Attacking the opposite flank, captain David Weetman bagged his third try of the season and Rochdale started to creak when Jacob Bateman, cousin of recent Warrington recruit John, powered over under the posts.
And Cornwall weren’t content with their efforts being considered consolations as Aaronson scored after Jamie Gill’s break and Brown gathered brilliantly to outmuscle his opposite number from Black’s chip through.
The final siren then came to Rochdale’s rescue as they prevailed for a third time over Cornwall this term.
CORNWALL: Brown, C Abbott, Small, Ashton, Aaronson, Punchard, Black, Ross, Collins, Dimech, Cullen, Simpson, Weetman. Interchange (all used): Bateman, Gill, Conroy, Lloyd.
Tries: Black (39), Aaronson (53,75), Weetman (58), Bateman (67), Brown (77)
Goals: Brown 4/6.