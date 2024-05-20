By Bill Hooper
GILL BURNS CUP DIVISION TWO
Hertfordshire Women 5 Cornwall Women 42
CORNWALL Women put in a tremendous performance at a blustery Tabard to keep their hopes of progress in this season’s competition alive until the final round of matches on Sunday.
It was Herts who scored first when a stray kick into their half was fielded by winger Lydia Edwards who showed a great turn of speed to out flank the Cornish cover and score under the sticks.
The conversion however was missed, but the Duchy had been given a warning regarding any loose kicks.
Cornwall levelled matters following great work from skipper Amy Bunt, Millie Chaston and Emily Kneale before prop Kim Upcott powered over.
Gradually Cornwall began to get the upper hand through the forwards, the breakdown was much improved from the Hampshire game with good ball secured creating attacking platforms.
Kneale and Upcott kept carrying the ball to good effect, whilst the centre pairing of Lily Relton and Tia Larson were full of running.
The recalled Lisa Allin at scrum-half was industrious, probing and sniping around the fringes, as was Amy Warman when she came on during the second half.
Cornwall took the lead from a tap penalty which saw fly-half Megan Okey score by the posts, she also converted her own try.
Herts pressed in the Cornwall 22, the play broke down, quick as a flash, Amy Bunt was on her way charging some 60 meters, evading tackles to score a memorable try.
Just before half-time, Bude’s Allin got her due reward when she spotted a gap near the line to bag the bonus point try for a 22-5 advantage.
Georgia Hall came on after half-time as Cornwall were forced to reorganise the backs and she immediately got on the scoresheet to extend the lead.
Bude’s Tia Larson put in several of her trademark charges, almost getting her just reward, Okey completed her brace of tries before Launceston’s Joey Sandercock completed the scoring with her own couple of tries to seal a resounding victory.
After the game coach Jo Holden was understandably very pleased. “We have built on the Hampshire game and today we have seen the fruits of the hard work the girls have put in. We will enjoy the trip home and then back to training and preparation for the trip to Somerset. There is still a job to be done, we will roll the dice up at Taunton and see how they land after 80 minutes.”
Cornwall Women travel to Somerset next Sunday knowing that a win could give them a potential semi-final place depending on results elsewhere.
CORNWALL WOMEN: Amy Bunt (capt), Millie Chaston (both Ivybridge), Tia Larson (Bude), Lily Relton (Truro), Joey Sandercock (Launceston), Megan Okey (Ivybridge), Lisa Allin (Bude); Jenna Arnold (Launceston), Emily Carbis (Devonport S), Kim Upcott, Megan Arnold (both Launceston),Caitlin Milliken (Ivybridge), Roberta Smith-Scotland (Plymstock), Rosie Ninnis (Penryn), Emily Kneale (Launceston). Replacements: Nicole Rowland (Ivybridge), Zeta Penrose (Truro), Caitlin Eddy (Helston), Abigail Smith (Launceston), Georgia Hall (Penryn), Amy Warman, Rachel Hicks (both Launceston),
Tries: Upcott (12), Okey (22 and 59), Bunt 28, Allin 36, Hall 44, Sandercock (66 and 79); Convs: Okey (23); Pens: N/A.