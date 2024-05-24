By Bill Hooper
FOLLOWING Cornwall Women’s thrilling 42-5 win against Hertfordshire Women at Tabard last Sunday, the coaches are obliged to make a few changes ahead of Sunday’s game against Somerset Women at Taunton (2.30pm).
Speaking after the latest training selection, coach Jo Holden said: “Unfortunately Amy (Bunt) picked up an injury in our last game so she is unavailable for this Sunday, we’ve switched Tia Larson from centre to full-back. Also Lily Relton is unavailable so it’s a new partnership in the midfield with Georgia Hall and Abby Smith.
“This week we start with Amy Warman at nine, with Lisa Allin, who had an outstanding game against Herts, on the bench ready to make an impact.
“There are a few changes in the pack. Kim Upcott has enjoyed two stellar games and deserves a little break so she’s on the bench with Caitlin Eddy starting. Jenna Arnold moves to hooker with Zeta Penrose starting at tight-head.
“Megan Arnold steps up from vice-captain to lead the side from the second row, she has shown great leadership qualities throughout the campaign and become a respected role model in the squad.
“Sadly, Emily Kneale picked up a knock at Herts, but we welcome back from her injury Liz Langton in the back row.
In looking forward to the game Jo said. “We understand it’s not in our hands and we will need some results to go our way. All we can do is play our game and get the result we require, in that respect I have every faith in our squad.”
Cornwall Women: Tia Larson (Bude), Millie Chaston (Ivybridge), Abigail Smith (Launceston), Georgia Hall (Penryn), Joey Sandercock (Launceston), Megan Okey (Ivybridge), Amy Warman (Launceston); Caitlin Eddy (Helston), Jenna Arnold (Launceston), Zeta Penrose (Truro), Megan Arnold (Launceston, capt), Caitlin Milliken (Ivybridge), Rosie Ninnis (Penryn), Elizabeth Langton (Ivybridge), Roberta Smith-Scotland (Plymstock). Replacements: Nicole Rowland (Ivybridge), Kim Upcott (Launceston), Paige Clarke (Penryn), Vicki Doidge (Launceston), Lisa Allin (Bude), Beccy Bennett (Ivybridge), Bex O’Reilly (Penryn).
Travelling Reserves: Emily Carbis (Devonport Services), Rachel Hicks (Launceston), Sian Westgarth (Truro), Steph Nicolas (Camborne).