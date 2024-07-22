By Gareth Davies at the Memorial Ground, Penryn
BETFRED LEAGUE ONE (ROUND 17)
Cornwall RLFC 8 Workington Town 30
CORNWALL returned to action after a break of two weeks to suffer defeat at the hands of play-off chasing Workington Town.
The final scoreline was tough on the home side, who were left to rue a lop-sided penalty count and an inability to keep Workington out on the last tackle, from close-range.
And when Cornwall had chances of their own, they found the Workington rearguard – and the outstanding Zarrin Galea specifically – a tough nut to crack.
Ultimately, though, the game was won for Workington and lost for Cornwall in the opening 40 minutes when the visitors scored three tries to Cornwall’s one, with Cameron Brown also missing two attempts at goal for Mike Abbott’s side.
Two of Workington’s try were almost identical with Jack Stephenson and JJ Key both going over as Cornwall were forced to defend on their own line. Carl Forber, who finished with five kicks from as many attempts, added the extras for both.
In between Stephenson’s opener and Key’s effort, Cornwall hit back when Brown bagged his 11th try of an outstanding season to date for the Australian. After Henry Hadfield let the Choughs’ restart go over the sideline, Cornwall were in range.
Brown, chiming into the three-quarters, kicked through looking for winger Harry Aaronson. Hadfield, who struggled in the early stages, fumbled the ball and Brown picked up the scraps to dot down.
The try of the game then arrived eight minutes shy of the break when Cornwall were penalised for a knock-on by referee Adam Williams. It was a tough call on home lock Jake Lloyd, who almost certainly had the ball stolen.
However, Workington marched up field and Galea ran onto the ball at real pace, to then streak home under the sticks from just inside the Cornwall half. Forber made no mistake from the tee and Workington had opened up a decent cushion.
Cornwall could have cut that right on the half-time siren, but the final passage of play in the opening 40, summed up the game for them as a whole. Powerhouse centre Tom Ashton was caught high and from 35 metres out, Brown called for the tee.
His shot at goal caught the wind at the final moment and crashed off the steelwork. The ball came down with Coby Nichol hunting a stroll in if it had bounced Cornwall’s way. But luck was with Workington as the ball fell into the arms of a man in a blue shirt and their interval lead remained at 14 points.
After half-time proceedings were much tighter and Cornwall, through former Town man David Weetman, almost scored first in the second stanza, but Galea covered brilliantly to deny a certain try.
Jake Bradley then matched the efforts of Stephenson and Key before Callum Abbott, son of Cornwall coach Mike, scored his first try in black and gold out wide, but Brown couldn’t convert.
The game was finally made safe for Workington as time ticked down with another powerful short-range run, this time from Grant Reid, resulting in a fifth and final visiting try.
Cornwall had further chances to post points as time ticked down with Tyler Walton in the sin-bin, but the visitors held firm to prevail.
Cornwall make the long trip up to the North East and the Gateshead International Arena on Sunday to take on Newcastle Thunder (3pm).
CORNWALL: Brown, C Abbott, Nichol, Ashton, Aaronson, Punchard, Black, Boots, Collins, Dimech, Weetman, Simpson, Lloyd. Interchange (all used): Trerise, Bannister, Clark, Conroy.