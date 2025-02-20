LEADING officials at Cornwall RLFC have spoken of their delight after announcing an exciting dual-registration partnership between themselves and Championship outfit, London Broncos.
The new partnership will see players with Championship experience become regularly available for the Choughs throughout the current 2025 Betfred League 1 season, whilst in turn it will give their developmental players invaluable game time, while pushing southern rugby league in the right direction.
Cornwall RLFC head coach, Mike Abbott, said: “Not only can we give some game time to some of their players, but there are some really good quality players who we know could be available. They’re a really well-coached side with Super League experience, so we’re lucky to get players from that environment and experience to the club.”
Both clubs say they are heavily committed to creating a pathway for players to climb the ranks within professional rugby league in the south of the UK – and this partnership is the first step in a positive direction in creating the club’s long-term vision.
John Beach, general manager of Cornwall RLFC, added: “This partnership will serve as a valuable player resource for Cornwall, while also providing an invaluable development opportunity for the players involved. More importantly, it represents a strong collaboration between both clubs, working together in the best interests of the sport in the south.
“We’ve already begun building a great relationship with Mike Eccles and the team at the Broncos, so we extend our best wishes to them for a successful 2025 season.”