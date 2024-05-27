By Bill Hooper at Charlton Park RFC
BILL BEAUMONT CUP DIVISION ONE POOL ONE
Kent 34 Cornwall 33
CORNWALL came up short on Saturday against a well-organised Kent side who are now on course to return to Twickenham next month to defend their title.
The Black & Golds must have thought they would boss the game when Kent’s hooker Oliver Walliker was shown a red card for foul play on 33 minutes, but a tenacious home side and some sloppy play from the visitors tipped the result in the home side’s favour.
A crowd of some 300 saw Cornwall take an early lead when Josh Semmens scored after just three minutes, Fraser Honey adding the conversion.
Kent came right back into the game, full-back Bryan Hotson kicked penalty and then added a couple of conversions to a brace of tries from Andrew Denham to put the holders 17-7 up.
Cornwall needed a score before half-time and they got when prop Tommy-Lee Southworth went over with Honey again adding the extras.
Cornwall were guilty of too many unforced errors and giving away a number of penalties. On the plus side Harry Larkins at full-back put in some big tackles.
Hotson kicked an early penalty before adding the extras to an interception try when Leo Fielding latched on to a loose pass as Cornwall attacked in the Kent twenty-two, suddenly Cornwall had it all to do again.
Cornwall hauled their way back thanks to tries from skipper Ben Priddey and Semmens for his second of the game, Honey added a conversion to leave Cornwall trailing by a single point 27-26.
Both sides lost players to the sin-bin as the game moved into the final quarter. Kent had momentum when centre Barney Stone made ground before slipping a pass to prop Archie Holland who scored under the posts, Hotson’s conversion putting Kent 34-26 up
With minutes to go Cornwall pulled back a score when Priddey bagged his second try off a Southworth pass, Honey added the extras to set up a grand finale.
Cornwall threw everything at Kent looking to set up a drop goal attempt for Honey but the hosts held on to their advantage, the final whistle left the Cornish lads crestfallen.
Cornwall must now re-group and look to put in a good finish at Redruth on Saturday when they take on Hampshire.
After the game head coach Graham Dawe said. “It’s disappointing and I feel for the boys who have worked hard in the short time we have been together. They put their bodies on the line and did the shirt proud. We will look to go again next week against Hampshire at Redruth.”
CORNWALL: Harry Larkins (Camborne), Lewis Thomas (Redruth), Duncan Tout (Tonbridge Juddians), Josh Semmens (Pirates Ams), Dan Tyrrell (St Austell), Fraser Honey (Rams), CJ Boyce (St Austell); Tommy-Lee Southworth, Ben Priddey (capt), Jon Drew (all Camborne), Pat Walton (Plymouth Albion), Edd Pascoe (Redruth), Brad Howe (Plymouth Albion), Sam Stevens (Redruth), Mark Bright (Richmond). Replacements: Ethan Pearce-Cowley (Launceston), Declan Prowse (Camborne), Hugo Culverhouse (Guernsey), Adam Hughes, Jordan Nicholls (both Camborne), Rhys Williams (Redruth), Will Hennessey (Truro).
Tries: Semmens (3, 63), Southworth (37), Priddey (60, 79); Convs: Honey (4, 38, 61, 80).