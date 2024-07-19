CORNWALL have made four changes from last weekend’s innings defeat at Berkshire for Sunday’s Showcase Game with Somerset at Truro Cricket Club (11am).
Paul Smith’s side only narrowly avoided their heaviest ever Championship defeat at Wargrave, but attention turns back to the white ball game when they take on their professional visitors.
Gone from last weekend’s side which lost by an innings and 111 runs are all-rounder Adam Hodgson, pro Will MacVicar, former Kent batsman Alex Blake and Gloucestershire’s Joe Phillips who started his fledgling career at Truro.
Rewarded for their fine form at club level are Wadebridge left-arm spinner Matt Lawrence, Camborne’s batting all-rounder Alfie MacDonald, and opening batsmen Toby Whiteford and Billy Taylor who play for Redruth and Helston respectively.
Somerset, whose side contains England left-arm spinner Jack Leach as well as promising players at second team level, will provide a formidable challenge, but the Cornish will look to pull off a shock in front of a large crowd at Boscawen Park.
Cornwall v Somerset (11am): Toby Whiteford (Redruth), Billy Taylor, Karl Leathley (both Helston), Max Tryfonos (Bedminster, Bristol), Paul Smith (capt, Castle Bromwich CC, Birmingham), Alfie MacDonald (Camborne), Alex Bone (wkt, St Austell), Jake Rowe (Chippenham, Wiltshire), Adam Snowdon (St Austell), Ben Ellis (Callington), Matt Lawrence (Wadebridge).