By Bill Hooper
THE Cornwall selectors have named a 41-man squad for this season’s County Championship campaign, which kicks off on Saturday, May 18 against Surrey at Esher RFC (2pm).
Camborne’s Ben Priddey has been appointed captain of the side.
Priddey has enjoyed a fine season with Camborne, scoring 31 tries, amassing 155 points, which saw him top both the points scoring and try-scoring chart in National League Two West.
Priddey also captained the Royal Navy, notably in the Inter Services Championship, and said: “I am very proud to be asked to captain Cornwall and I am looking forward to the campaign. We have an exciting squad of experienced players mixed with some youngsters and players who put their hands up in our two fixtures earlier in the year against the Royal Navy and Devon.”
Chairman of Selectors Kevin Thomas said: “I am delighted Ben Priddey has agreed to be our captain this season and I wish him well. We have picked a large squad to see us through the three pool matches and to cover any injuries or unavailability. Training will commence this week at Truro RFC as we build for the opening game against Surrey, as ever we will take it one game at a time and not get ahead of ourselves.”
Forwards: Luke Barnes, Ben Fox, Tyler Gendall, Jack King, Edd Pascoe, Tommy Phillips, Matt Pritchard, Sam Stevens (all Redruth), Jon Drew, Jack Heazelton, Adam Hughes, Jordan Nicholls, Ben Priddey (capt), Declan Prowse, Jago Sheppard, Tommy-Lee Southworth (all Camborne), Tom Cowan-Dickie, Brad Howe, Pat Walton (all Plymouth Albion), Mark Bright (Richmond), Hugo Culverhouse (Guernsey), Albert Horne (Launceston).
Backs: Harry Andrewartha, Sam James, Charlie Levick, Lewis Thomas, Rhys Williams (all Redruth), Harry Larkins, Josh Matavesi, Will Tanswell (all Camborne), CJ Boyce, Matt Shepherd, Dan Tyrrell (all St Austell), Cameron Fogden, Jack Statton (both Launceston), Will Hennessey (Truro), Fraser Honey (Rams), Aaron Penberthy (Jersey), Josh Semmens (Pirates Ams), Duncan Tout (Tonbridge Juddians), Jesse Lowe (Plymouth Albion).