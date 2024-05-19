By Bill Hooper at Molesey Road, Esher
BILL BEAUMONT CUP COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION ONE POOL TWO
Surrey 0 Cornwall 55
CORNWALL made the perfect start to their campaign scoring eight tries as they comfortably defeated Surrey at Esher.
It took just three minutes for Cornwall to get on the scoreboard as Launceston youngster Jack Statton dotted down following good work from Matt Shepherd. Fraser Honey was on the money with the first of his six successful conversions.
Good lineout ball saw Cornwall again unleash the backline with Duncan Tout gathering a chip ahead to score in the corner on 22 minutes.
Again Cornwall came away with points from their visits to the Surrey twenty-two when Honey kicked a penalty from in front of the posts five minutes later.
Honey then turned provider on 34 minutes as his pass found Shepherd, allowing the St Austell full-back to canter to the line and a useful half-time advantage at 22-0.
The backs looked very sharp with Tout and Sam James in midfield, they also tackled like demons when required.
Cornwall’s locks Pat Walton and Hugo Culverhouse ensured plenty of good lineout ball, whilst in the back row Brad Howe had a big game.
The second half saw tries aplenty from the Camborne contingent. A simple catch and drive was meat and drink for skipper Ben Priddey as finished off the maul with a trademark try. Priddey came up again with the ball after the forwards had done their job leaving Trelawny’s Army in full voice.
Further tries came from Jon Drew and Declan Prowse, before Priddey, having just saved a Surrey try, completed his hat-trick to put the polish on the win.
Speaking after the game skipper Priddey was full of praise for his side. “The boys played outstandingly well today. Our forwards laid the foundations for this result, we look to be dominant in that area and we certainly were today, also credit to our backline, Fraser Honey put us in the right areas of the field and then when we go the backs are very sharp as you saw today. Credit to the whole squad today they all gave 100%.
Full back Matt Shepherd also gave his thoughts on the game. “We’ve had some good training sessions together and I feel today you saw the fruits of that work. Hats off to the players on debut today they didn’t look out of place, young Jack Statton getting a try on his Championship debut having featured for the Under 20s this season, personally I was pleased to see CJ Boyce and Dan Tyrrell both have good games today.”
Next up for Cornwall is a trip to Kent next Saturday at Charlton Park RFC to take on the champions from last season.
CORNWALL: Matt Shepherd (St. Austell), Jack Statton (Launceston), Duncan Tout (Tonbridge Juddians), Sam James (Redruth), Dan Tyrrell (St. Austell), Fraser Honey (Rams), CJ Boyce (St. Austell); Tommy-Lee Southworth, Ben Priddey (Capt), Jon Drew (all Camborne), Pat Walton (Plymouth Albion), Hugo Culverhouse (Guernsey), Edd Pascoe, Sam Stevens (both Redruth), Brad Howe (Plymouth Albion). Replacements: Luke Barnes (Redruth), Declan Prowse, Adam Hughes, Jordan Nicholls (all Camborne), Mark Bright (Richmond), Cam Fogden (Launceston), Harry Larkins (Camborne).
Tries: Statton (3), Tout (22), Shepherd (34), Priddey (44, 47 and 72), Drew (59), Prowse (63); Convs: Honey (4, 35, 45, 48, 60, 65); Pens: Honey (27).