Foxhole – Roche v Tintagel. Match cancelled; six points each.

Gunnislake – Foxhole 181-9 (C Cole 47, C Jones 39, S Hicks 25; M Everett 4-60), Gunnislake 80 (S Lees 28; J Andrews 5-17, L Brown 3-19). Foxhole (19) beat Gunnislake (6) by 101 runs.

St Blazey – Wadebridge 138 (J Wilson 47; R Carne 4-29, R Garside 3-32), St Blazey 139-9 (extras 30, J Bailey 29, C Lock 20no; H Tinker 3-26, S Gunner 2-25). St Blazey (19) beat Wadebridge (7) by two wickets.

Lanhydrock – Launceston 152-7 (P Spry 52no, T Davey 31; C James 2-41), Lanhydrock 155-3 (Jamie Taylor 70, M Horne 25no, L Buckland 22; M Davey 2-34). Lanhydrock (18) beat Launceston (4) by seven wickets.

Grampound Road – Grampound Road 223-7 (C Davey 97, S Matthews 35, P Lund 24, J Bustin 20; L Medlin 2-30, J Harvey 2-32, K Prophet 2-48), St Stephen 149-9 (J Harvey 30, J Raven 24no; P Lund 2-10). Grampound Road (19) beat St Stephen (6) by 74 runs.

St Austell – St Austell 127-9 (T Clarke 46, J Pook 35; D Bolland 4-16, O Crichton 2-41), Callington 128-5 (C Coates 65no, Z Newton-Jenkins 27; C King 3-26, Jack Carter 2-32). Callington (20) beat St Austell (5) by five wickets.

Pencarrow – Newquay 169 (A Sabri 48, S Millatt 47, T Rhodes 22; P Williams 4-17, S Bertrand 2-25, J Carter 2-33), Pencarrow 174-8 (I Jago 49no, S Bertrand 29no, T Clay 28; J Wright 4-21, J Burton 3-33). Pencarrow (19) beat Newquay (8) by two wickets.

Launceston – St Neot 56 (J Kent 15; D Sillifant 3-6, R Christophers 3-15, D Cox 2-1), Launceston 57-1 (M Bloomfield 33no). Launceston (20) beat St Neot 91) by nine wickets.

Ladock – Roche 171 (C Burnett 41, N Trudgeon 35, L Phillips 25; A Ridd 4-34, M Bray 2-16, Richard Bray 2-28), Ladock 177-3 (A Ridd 101no, S Newland 25; A Green 2-26). Ladock (20) beat Roche (5) by seven wickets.

Grampound Road – Tideford 200-3 (A Luiten 67no, extras 57, G Triscott 40, N Mandozai 22no; H Matthews 2-44), Grampound Road 171 (T Howard 46, extras 46, H Matthews 39; N Mandozai 4-35, D Lockett 2-23, C Bennett 2-29). Tideford (20) beat Grampound Road (5) by 29 runs.

Tintagel – South Petherwin 172 (M Bolt 67, extras 38; H Daly 4-24, R Pooley 3-40, D Jn Baptiste 2-37), Tintagel 175-6 (R Pooley 68no, M Jolliffe 23, M Pethick 23; P Clements 2-21). Tintagel (20) beat South Petherwin (7) by four wickets.

St Austell – St Austell 165-8 (James Carter 69, T Rosevear 29no, R Bate 27; A Gill 2-15, C Hawken 2-16), St Minver 73 (C Hawken 16; James Carter 4-7, Qasim Jamal 4-20, C Harris 2-28). St Austell (19) beat St Minver (5) by 83 runs.

Menheniot-Looe – Menheniot-Looe 153-8 (S Nye 29no, S Adams 26, P Nance 25; L Cole 3-30, A Berry 2-11), Luckett 155-5 (M Southcott 33no, A Berry 32, M Brown 28, A Harley 20no; S Nye 3-26), Luckett (19) beat Menheniot Looe (5) by five wickets.

Holsworthy – Werrington 97 (M Hodgson 21; G Wild 3-9, H Poggenpoel 3-15, R Mitchell 3-27), Holsworthy 99-4 (H Poggenpoel 52no). Holsworthy (20) beat Werrington (4) by six wickets.

Callington – Callington 124-7 (T May 47, P Tancock 27no; S Dixon 2-10, R Stephens 2-22, R Dixon 2-26), St Blazey 104-7 (M Bennetts 48; B Allsop 3-14, R Hodge 2-22). Callington (16) beat St Blazey (5) by 20 runs in a match reduced to 27 overs.

Sunday: Penzance – Grampound Road 175 (T Orpe 64; G Furnival 5-31), Penzance 177-6 (R Edwards 51, N Kitchen 35, J Fletcher 31; C Roberts 3-30). Penzance (20) beat Grampound Road (7) by four wickets.

Truro – Truro 159 (E Bamber-Jones 53, H Phillips 31; R Kellow 4-25, M Van Biljon 3-18, A Angove 2-33), Falmouth 158 (J Tomlinson 52, S Churcher 21, R Kellow 20; C Kent 4-26, J Brierley 2-26, R Harrison 2-28). Truro (18) beat Falmouth (8) by one run.

Penzance – Lanhydrock 91 (S Juntakereket 22; G Furnival 4-26, N Kitchen 3-20, B Edwards 3-23), Penzance 92-1 (B Edwards 39no, J Fletcher 22no). Penzance (19) beat Lanhydrock (0) by nine wickets.

Paul – Paul 71 (B Brooks 35; C Davis 3-13, J Clifton-Griffith 3-15, L Johnson 2-8, C Williams 2-31), Redruth 41 (M Skewes 5-18, K Bowden 2-3, N Pengelly 2-10). Paul (15) beat Redruth (5) by 30 runs.

Beacon – Mullion 130 (J Dark 38, R Pascoe 24; B James 5-25, Jack Thomas 2-24), Beacon 132-5 (D Eathorne 29no, B James 27, S James 24; J Hearn 2-19, J Dark 2-30). Beacon (19) beat Mullion (4) by five wickets.

Wadebridge – St Just 127 (R Brownfield 51, S Harvey 31; M Robins 3-25, M Lawrence 3-48, M Butler 2-13, E Dunnett 2-18), Wadebridge 129-1 (K Renecke 51no, M Robins 43). Wadebridge (20) beat St Just (2) by nine wickets.

Redruth – Redruth 50 (A Snowdon 4-13, G Bone 3-10), St Austell 51-2 (A Bone 36no). St Austell (19) beat Redruth (1) by eight wickets in a match reduced to 40 overs. Delayed start.

Helston – Penzance 266-5 (G Smith 98no, C Gibson 72, S Keene 46; N Wijewardene 2-55), Helston 187-8 (K Leathley 69, S Osmont 31, M Jenkin 22; S Keene 3-24, A Libby 2-32). Penzance (19) beat Helston (6) by 79 runs.

