Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League – Saturday, June 8
ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE
Helston – Helston 204 (B Taylor 76; S Osmont 45; A MacInnes 3-27, P Kent 2-32, J Cockings 2-40, E Whiteford 2-51), Redruth 205-9 (D Udayanga 94, E Whiteford 35, A MacInnes 25no; L Alberts 3-47, R Tonkin 2-22, S Jenkin 2-39). Redruth (19) beat Helston (8) by one wicket.
Penzance – Wadebridge 187 (F Wilkinson 53, M Rowe 26, K Renecke 22, A Forward 20; A Libby 3-27, D Lello 2-20, G Lawrence 2-28), Penzance 188-2 (B Seabrook 52no, G Stone 48no, J Paull 40. C Purchase 32). Penzance (20) beat Wadebridge (4) by eight wickets.
St Austell – St Austell 198 (M Bone 34, A Snowdon 33, C Cooke 29, C Dalby 23, S Raven 20; D Barnard 3-33, J Duke 2-32, B Smeeth 2-33, S Hockin 2-55), Werrington 192 (J Moon 61, A Hodgson 30; A Snowdon 4-26, D Standing 2-28, C Cooke 2-32). St Austell (18) beat Werrington (8) by six runs.
St Just – Callington 254 (G Wagg 81, L Lindsay 70, L Brenton 31; P Nicholas 3-38, G May 3-44), St Just 162-9 (G May 47, R Brownfield 33, P Nicholas 21, A McKenna 20; B Ellis 4-22, M Shepherd 2-28). Callington (20) beat St Just (8) by 92 runs.
Truro – Truro 133 (C Kent 47, A Price 44; J MacDonald 6-18, J Fontana 2-32), Camborne 123 (J Fontana 38, D Stephens 24; A Yamin 7-39, N Ivamy 2-16). Truro (17) beat Camborne (7) by ten runs.
COUNTY DIVISION ONE
Beacon – Grampound Road 270-8 (R Karunarathna 124, T Fox-Dean 37no, J Mingo 26, C Willett 23; G Mankee 3-53, B James 2-39), Beacon 219-9 (Jordan Thomas 63, S James 40, G Mankee 33, B James 25; D Neville 3-40, N Keevil 2-22, C Roberts 2-33). Grampound Road (19) beat Beacon (8) by 51 runs.
Camborne – Camborne 178-8 (J Symons 44, S Pooley 35, P Moyle 22no; T Rodda 3-22, J Howarth 2-25, T Chillingworth 2-29), Newquay 182-6 (M Harding 39, T Chillingworth 37, C Jenkin 23; S Pooley 2-22). Newquay (19) beat Camborne (6) by four wickets.
Falmouth – Hayle 255-4 (T Sharp 95, P Lello 57no, B Homan 42, M Sweeney 39), Falmouth 171 (W Hocquard 82, J Richardson 25; J Franklin 4-41, M Jenkin 3-33, T Sharp 2-39). Hayle (20) beat Falmouth (5) by 84 runs.
Mullion – Roche 136 (J Hunkin 35, R Clark 25; M Duck 4-19), Mullion 137-3 (M Blanks 72no, J Dark 43; R Clark 2-17). Mullion (20) beat Roche (3) by seven wickets.
St Erme – Paul 168 (K Bowden 64, D Nicholls 23, M Skewes 23no; D Smith 4-19, K Van Rooyen 3-10), St Erme 141 (S Hooper 36no, S Wilcock 35; M Fitchett 10-3-9-5, D Nicholls 4-29). Paul (18) beat St Erme (7) by 27 runs.
Wadebridge – Penzance 138 (W Bartlett 33, L Trotman 25; C Hawken 3-22, S Gunner 3-30, G Wilkinson 2-15), Wadebridge 139-3 (S Richards 42, J Beare 35, P Menhenick 26no). Wadebridge (20) beat Penzance (3) by seven wickets.
DIVISION TWO EAST
Bude – Ladock 157 (A Ridd 87; B Hunter 4-40, J Turner 3-54, M Williams 2-7), Bude 160-3 (W Rumble 79no, Matt Whitefield 40no). Bude (20) beat Ladock (4) by seven wickets.
Callington – Callington 248-4 (A Robinson 91, N Parker 91, C Coates 23; H Brown 2-59), Lanhydrock 144 (B Attfield 46, S Benney 38no, D Attfield 25; J Shorten 5-21, R Brown 3-32). Callington (20) beat Lanhydrock (5) by 104 runs.
South Petherwin – South Petherwin 175-9 (J Masters 74, P Clements 41, M Bolt 21; H Poggenpoel 4-34, J Greening 3-31), Holsworthy 132 (H Poggenpoel 54; J Masters 5-12, A Clements 2-26, K Horrell 2-27). South Petherwin (19) beat Holsworthy (7) by 43 runs.
St Minver – St Minver 266-4 (B Hawken 121no, R Thompson 46, K Lockwood 33, extras 32, A Ash 23; James Carter 2-48), St Austell 270-3 (H Parkinson 111, A Connolly 50, James Carter 31no, Q Jamal 24no). St Austell (17) beat St Minver (6) by seven wickets.
Tintagel – Tintagel 244-7 (A Earle 70, J Burnard 59, extras 44, A Pooley 35, S Abbott 24no; A Thomas 2-55), St Blazey 245-6 (extras 63, M Bennetts 55, D McErlain 46, R Dixon 31, B Griffiths 26; J Burnard 2-23). St Blazey (18) beat Tintagel (8) by four wickets.
Werrington – Menheniot-Looe 177 (L Ripley 53, S Kidd 33, extras 31; I Searle 5-21, I Worsnip 2-40), Werrington 178-4 (R May 73, S Bishop 59, extras 30; P Nance 2-15). Werrington (20) beat Menheniot Looe (6) by six wickets..
DIVISION THREE EAST
Boconnoc – Boconnoc 209-8 (G Spencer 53, J Sleep 25, D Taylor 25, R Foot 23no; A Cobb 4-39, M Wallace 2-42), Liskeard 189 (A Cobb 68, J Webber 56; G Spencer 3-41, J Thruston 2-35, C Taylor 2-45). Boconnoc (20) beat Liskeard (8) by 20 runs.
Liskeard – Callington 206 (L Hunn 82, T Beresford-Power 38, J Moon 36, extras 31; S Smeeth 4-14, D Jenkin 3-40, P Miller 2-21), Werrington 207-3 (E Walters 52no, A Paynter 37, I Wills 27no, D Warring 26; T Beresford-Power 2-28). Werrington (20) beat Callington (6) by seven wickets.
Grampound Road – Grampound Road 318-3 (A Gilder 118no, P Emery 66, F Matthews 63no, extras 49), Tideford 200-9 (extras 47, C Anderson 42, N Mandozai 41, A Luiten 29; R Blackwell-Smyth 5-37, O Thomas-Donald 2-45). Grampound Road (19) beat Tideford (6) by 118 runs.
Launceston – Luckett 245-8 (A Hoskin 103no, extras 40, Ryan Brown 33, D Pearce 26; M Bloomfield 2-36, D Cox 2-37), Launceston 199 (J Dawe 63, D Tilley 34, F Worth 27; L Cole 3-25, J Wilkinson 3-38, J Hoskin 2-33). Luckett (20) beat Launceston (8) by 46 runs.
Newquay – St Austell 211 (J Grey 47, M Nile 42, extras 41, J Mallet 28, J Pook 23; A Bishop 3-33, C Douglas 2-23, E Mosley 2-34, J Grady 2-37), Newquay 148 (extras 44, T Rhodes 29, S Millatt 24; K Nile 4-7, J Mallet 3-10). St Austell (20) beat Newquay (8) by 63 runs.
Roche – Roche 178 (A Trudgeon 93, extras 33; D Bolland 3-34, J Blackmore 2-19, M Petherbridge 2-35), Saltash St Stephens 179-5 (S Renfree 51, M Petherbridge 40, extras 30; T Eccleston 2-24, Martyn Trudgeon 2-37). Saltash St Stephens (20) beat Roche (6) by five wickets.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
Lanhydrock – Buckland Monachorum 218-2 (J Maunder 115, G Elkington 75); Lanhydrock 149-5 (D Harland 38no, A Wilson 32, M Trudgeon 29no, J Hawke 20). Buckland Monachorum (17) beat Lanhydrock (4) by 69 runs.
Menheniot-Looe – Menheniot-Looe 259-8 (T Harris 123no, J Kidd 38, extras 38, D Dickens 22; B Grosvenor 4-38, M Jones 3-37), Launceston 169-6 (R Burdon 66no, extras 31; B Caddy 3-38, G Francis 2-34). Menheniot-Looe (18) beat Launceston (8) by 90 runs.
Newquay – Newquay 182-7 (O Shams 43no, R Bartley 42, extras 36, T Marks 25no; M Orpe 4-27, P Davey 2-31), Grampound Road 118-8 (T Senior 35; C Bishop 2-7, N Tahir 2-23, M Tahir 2-28). Newquay (18) beat Grampound Road (5) by 64 runs.
Pencarrow – Pencarrow 131, St Minver 99. Pencarrow (18) beat St Minver (7) by 32 runs.
St Blazey – Duloe 225 (J Oates 50no, T Turpin 43, A Conway 37, J Baker 22, S Vincent 2-34, R Stephens 2-38, G Taylor 2-48, J Isbell 2-63), St Blazey 200 (M Porthouse 120no, J Isbell 34; M Julian 3-2, S Massey 2-31). Duloe (20) beat St Blazey (10) by 25 runs.
St Stephen – St Stephen 229-6 (I Nicholls 73, O Martin 60, K Prophet 23no; T Haley 2-41, T Moss 2-63, D Eldridge 2-85), St Neot 230-1 (T Haley 138no, J Kent 72no). St Neot (18) beat St Stephen (5) by nine wickets.
Sunday: Newquay – Newquay 183-7 (R Bartley 74, A Bishop 26, J Hurford 20; J Elkins 2-27, B Barnicoat 2-39), Lanhydrock 177 (J Heaver 45, C James 27; J Andrews 5-47, A Bishop 3-41, M Cole 2-37). Newquay (19) beat Lanhydrock (7) by six runs.
St Neot – St Blazey 158-6 (G Taylor 38, extras 35, S Rowse 34no; S Ham 2-25, T Moss 2-35), St Neot 159-5 (L Jones 49, D Masters 30, T Bunney 28no, T Haley 27; S Rowse 2-17, J Bailey 2-31). St Neot (18) beat St Blazey (5) by five wickets.
DIVISION FIVE EAST
Bugle – South Petherwin 236-5 (J Cawsey 60, B Martin 51, C Warne 45, O Peterson 21; J Moore 2-37), Bugle 237-7 (W Barnecut 90no, J Karn 31, N Couchman 30, B Shepherd 28; R Watson 4-51, C Forsyth 2-53). Bugle (17) beat South Petherwin (8) by three wickets.
Holsworthy – Holsworthy 160-9 (L Piper 57, L Chidley 27; D Organ 3-22, J Organ 3-29, L Roberts 2-33), Gunnislake 84 (J Crow 16; A Lovejoy 3-15, R Bridgeman 2-6, D Lucas 2-17, L Chidley 2-19). Holsworthy (19) beat Gunnislake (6) by 76 runs.
Saltash St Stephens – Gorran 167 (A Constantine 34, J Tabb 33, H Noott 31; M Martin 4-38, A Dore 3-48, C Iles-Wright 2-37), Saltash St Stephens 117 (D Nobes 53, extras 30; B Prynn 10-5-5-3, D Pascoe 3-10, M Liddicoat 3-34). Gorran (19) beat Saltash St Stephens (6) by 50 runs.
St Austell – St Austell 357-5 (M Ellison 218, R Clarke 63, extras 49; G Tinker 2-72), Wadebridge 193 (O Allen 63no, L Charles 30, F Wilkinson 24; L Bennetts 3-26, J Ellison 3-27). St Austell (20) beat Wadebridge (6) by 164 runs.
Werrington – Werrington 101 (A Sachs 35; P Ellis 5-21, J Gliddon 3-25, Mike Taylor 2-22), Bude 102-1 (Michael Taylor 57no, L Houghton 21no). Bude (20) beat Werrington (2) by nine wickets.
Sunday: Roche 116 (F Kertai 32, D Bevan 23; D Petit 3-18, Mike Taylor 3-21, N Sainsbury 2-16), Bude 117-0 (Michael Taylor 61no, J Miles 30no). Bude (20) beat Roche (2) by ten wickets.
DIVISION SIX EAST
Luckett – Tintagel 193-7 (S Harrison 81no, K Hartland 37; G Clements 3-36, R Seeley 2-37), Luckett 194-5 (R Seeley 68no, extras 32, M Budge 29, C Paton 24). Luckett (18) beat Tintagel (6) by five wickets.
Duloe – Menheniot-Looe 187 (M Conbeer 49no, extras 47, M Rundle 31, A Duke 25; A Mills 3-41, E Hancock 2-36, D Gillingham 2-44), Newquay 190-9 (Z Murad 57, D Sandland 39no, extras 35, C Hancock 24; M Rundle 2-12, J Bell 2-34, P Burgess 2-43). Newquay (19) beat Menheniot-Looe (8) by one wicket.
St Neot – St Neot 222-2 (M Copplestone 98no, S Hayes 40, M Pearce 23no), Lanhydrock 102 (M Sweet 33, J Galvin 23; T Dyer 4-20, S Rowe 3-16). St Neot (20) beat Lanydrock (3) by 120 runs.
St Stephen – St Stephen (20) beat Launceston (0); Launceston conceded.
Tideford – Tideford 249 (T Mitchell 99, G Lillyman 33, extras 31, J Fry 28; C Neville 3-26, W King 2-38, M Kendall 2-40, R Baxter 3-64), Boconnoc 225-5 (M Jenkins 75, D Piper 48, extras 42, P Crocker 40). Tideford (17) beat Boconnoc (10) by 24 runs.