Werrington – Werrington 102-8 (R May 30, M May 26, M Hodgson 21; J Presswell 3-13, R Mitchell 2-24), Holsworthy 104-5 (R Walter 35, J Presswell 27). Holsworthy beat Werrington by five wickets to progress to Finals Day at Redruth on Sunday, August 25.