Thursday, July 11
WT EDWARDS CUP FINAL
Truro – Callington 149-5 (L Lindsay 59, K Burns 32, Aidan Libby 22; Andrew Libby 3-15) lost to Penzance 152-2 (17.4) (D Blignaut 42no, C Purchase 38, B Seabrook 36, G Stone 34no) by eight wickets. The ‘Ted Collins’ Player of the Match – Dylan Blignaut.
DIVISION TWO T20 CUP QUARTER-FINAL
Werrington – Werrington 102-8 (R May 30, M May 26, M Hodgson 21; J Presswell 3-13, R Mitchell 2-24), Holsworthy 104-5 (R Walter 35, J Presswell 27). Holsworthy beat Werrington by five wickets to progress to Finals Day at Redruth on Sunday, August 25.
Saturday, July 13
ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE
Callington – Callington 233-8 (L Lindsay 126, A Libby 27, O Allsop 27; J Goldsworthy 2-44), Camborne 76 (A Libby 5-23, H Sawyers 2-2, B Ellis 2-28). Callington (19) beat Camborne (5) by 157 runs.
Penzance – Penzance 225-7 (G Stone 81, D Lello 33, J Ludlam 27no, T Dinnis 24no, D Blignaut 22; R Harrison 2-28, N Ivamy 2-35), Truro 128 (extras 32, N Ivamy 17no, A Price 17; G Lawrence 3-24, J Ludlam 2-14, A Libby 2-22). Penzance (19) beat Truro (5) by 97 runs.
St Just – St Austell 140 (D Jarman 25, A Snowdon 20; C Edirisinghe 3-17, P Nicholas 3-22, G May 2-24), St Just 141-7 (G May 37no, N Curnow 29; B Sleeman 3-19, L Watson 2-27). St Just (18) beat St Austell (5) by three wickets.
Wadebridge – Redruth 99 (J Hale 31, T Whiteford 26; E Dunnett 4-26, M Lawrence 3-12), Wadebridge 103-4 (J Turpin 38no, M Robins 30; M Bonds 2-8, D Udayanga 2-22). Wadebridge (20) beat Redruth (3) by six wickets.
Werrington – Helston 150 (L Alberts 35, S Jenkin 31, D Jenkin 30; B Smeeth 3-21, S Hockin 2-33), Werrington 151-2 (TDilshan 90no, A Hodgson 37no). Werrington (20) beat Helston (4) by eight wickets.
COUNTY DIVISION ONE
Camborne – Camborne 176-9 (G Stephens 38, S Pooley 28, J Burrell 22, D Mitchell 21; I Safi 4-37, S Wilcock 3-17), St Erme 177-3 (K Van Rooyen 115, D Foulds 30no). St Erme (19) beat Camborne (4) by seven wickets.
Grampound Road – Hayle 178-9 (T Sharp 56, T Marrion 28, M Jenkin 24; A Lean 3-34, R Karunaratna 2-30), Grampound Road 179-7 (C Roberts 64, A Lean 64; T Sharp 2-29, M Jenkin 2-34). Grampound Road (18) beat Hayle (6) by three wickets.
Mullion – Beacon 311-6 (B James 122, S James 65, J Thomas 48, G Mankee 39; M Davies 2-37, J Wheatley 2-68) Mullion (J Dark 34, M Roberts 33no, J Wheatley 30, M Blanks 27; R White 2-16, J Thomas 2-26, D Proctor 2-29, G Mankee 2-30). Beacon (20) beat Mullion (6) by 148 runs.
Newquay – Penzance 62 (L Trotman 16; J Crane 4-17, T Chillingworth 3-8), Newquay 64-2 (J Crane 32no; D Osborne 2-19). Newquay (20) beat Penzance (0) by eight wickets. Penzance deducted 2 points – no scorer.
Paul – Falmouth 117 (extras 32, A Carter 28no; J Sharp 3-36, J Pengelly 2-1, M Fitchett 2-20, D Nicholls 2-32), Paul 118-0 (B Brooks 57no, R Williams 40no). Paul (20) beat Falmouth (2) by ten wickets.
Roche – Wadebridge 237-9 (S Richards 60, R McLachlan 57, J Beare 27, T Wood 24; T Trudgeon 5-39, R Clark 2-56), Roche 158 (R Clark 43, J Cole 34, H Trethewey 31; S Gunner 4-39, C Hawken 2-36). Wadebridge (19) beat Roche (7) by 79 runs.
DIVISION TWO EAST
Bude – Bude 275-4 (J Sharman 120, W Rumble 56, M Mansbridge 52no, W Adams 25; J Weeks 2-38), South Petherwin 172 (P Clements 45, O Peterson 41, extras 34; B Hunter 5-15). Bude (20) beat South Petherwin (6) by 103 runs.
Holsworthy – Holsworthy 132-9 (H Poggenpoel 31, A Gerry 22, D Smith 22; B Alford 3-15, Ryan Hodge 2-11, A Robinson 2-16), Callington 138-4 (P Tancock 31no, extras 30, B Tancock 28, Rich Brown 22, J Moon 20no; J Greening 2-22). Callington (19) beat Holsworthy (5) by six wickets.
Ladock – Ladock 181 (A Ridd 110, M Bray 28; R Carne 4-28, A Harley 2-28, A Thomas 2-35), St Blazey 182-5 (B Griffiths 49, P Carne 38no, A Harley 23, M Bennetts 20). St Blazey (20) beat Ladock (6) by five wickets.
Menheniot-Looe – Menheniot-Looe 236-7 (S Kidd 104, P Nance 47, extras 43, S Jordan 25; Jacob Eldridge 3-57, B Barnicoat 2-17), Lanhydrock 126 (M Horne 49, extras 30; S Kidd 3-17, H Rogers 3-24, L Osborne 2-12). Menheniot-Looe (20) beat Lanhydrock (6) by 110 runs.
St Austell – Tintagel 156 (M Jolliffe 46, A Earle 25, T Parsons 20; T Rosevear 3-30, K Nile 2-10, James Carter 2-12), St Austell 158-3 (James Carter 38no, A Connolly 35, J Pook 33). St Austell (20) beat Tintagel (4) by seven wickets.
St Minver – Werrington 158 (extras 33, T Lyle 25, R May 22; A Gill 3-23, R Thompson 3-30, D Jeffery 2-39), St Minver 160-4 (B Hawken 34, extras 33, J Centini 29, A Ash 21; N Oldaker 2-28). St Minver (20) beat Werrington (5) by six wickets.
DIVISION THREE EAST
Boconnoc – Boconnoc 236-7 (Jamie Coates 80, extras 45, D Taylor 39, R Foot 30, J Sleep 22; M Matthews 2-20, C Cole 2-49), Grampound Road 237-2 (H Matthews 126no, P Emery 82; C Taylor 2-80). Grampound Road (18) beat Boconnoc (6) by eight wickets.
Liskeard – Luckett 243-7 (A Berry 102no, extras 46, H Wilkinson 27, J Hoskin 26no; A Ware 2-34, C Calfe 2-35, A Cobb 2-47), Liskeard 146 (D Carroll 66, A Ware 27; M Southcott 5-18, J Wilkinson 2-42). Luckett (20) beat Liskeard (6) by 97 runs.
St Austell – Saltash St Stephens 188 (J Blackmore 45, M Petherbridge 39, R Cruickshanks 31; H Johnson 6-51, S Ward 2-18), St Austell 189-6 (R Bate 78, J Baker 43; C Iles-Wright 3-27). St Austell (20) beat Saltash St Stephens (7) by four wickets.
Tideford – Roche 186-8 (N Trudgeon 70no, extras 52, A Trudgeon 35; G Triscott 3-33, C Anderson 3-44), Tideford 163-9 (G Triscott 39, C Anderson 38no; P Trethewey 5-21, A Green 3-22). Roche (18) beat Tideford (8) by 23 runs.
Werrington – Werrington 214-8 (D Warring 56, I Worsnip 48no, extras 39, A Paynter 33; D Sillifant 2-31, M Bloomfield 2-35), Launceston 215-5 (D Jenkin 106, D Sillifant 30no; T May 3-36). Launceston (19) beat Werrington (7) by five wickets.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
Buckland Monachorum – Buckland Monachorum 210-6 (J Maunder 51, C Elkington 47no, G Elkington 35, extras 34, K Osborne 26; N Hocking 2-39, A Edwards 2-51), St Minver 165 (A Edwards 52, N Kent 24, F Cartwright 22; A Rich 3-27, D Elkington 2-22, S Hoad 2-34). Buckland Monachorum (20) beat St Minver (7) by 45 runs.
Duloe – Pencarrow 72 (G Derry 21; W Turpin 3-11, T Turpin 3-22, C Park 2-5), Duloe 73-2 (T Turpin 28, M Julian 21no). Duloe (20) beat Pencarrow (2) by eight wickets.
Grampound Road – St Neot 262-7 (J Kent 88, A Tamblyn 46, M Drown 37, D Eldridge 31no; R Pearce 3-27, T Dodd 2-48, M Eastwood 2-53), St Neot 167-5 (C Davey 58, J Smith 36, T Manhire 32no, D Peters 27; M Drown 2-45). St Neot (17) beat Grampound Road (7) by 95 runs.
Lanhydrock – Lanhydrock 170-9 (G Jones 49no, A Wilson 34, Jamie Taylor 29; C James 3-42, A Caddy 2-19), Menheniot-Looe 171-6 (S Adams 59, M Maiden 46, J Kidd 29; A Wilson 2-27, P Pretorious 2-27). Menheniot-Looe (19) beat Lanhydrock (7) by four wickets.
Launceston – Launceston 133-8 (M Thomas 73no; S Grose 4-34, K Prophet 2-25), St Stephen 130-8 (C Harris 39, S Grose 30; T Davey 3-28, E Green 2-29, J Law 2-33). Launceston (17) beat St Stephen (7) by three runs.
St Blazey – Newquay 102 (R Bartley 44, N Christian 20; J Isbell 4-22, M Appleton 2-17, G Taylor 2-21), St Blazey 103-2 (G Taylor 46no). St Blazey (20) beat Newquay (3) by eight wickets.
DIVISION FIVE EAST
Bugle – Roche 107 (F Kertai 50; B Shepherd 3-20, S Couchman 2-9, G Kennett 2-23, J Karn 2-25), Bugle 109-2 (P Gribble 49, N Couchman 27no). Bugle (20) beat Roche (3) by eight wickets.
Gorran – Gorran 186-9 (B Prynn 44no, C Prynn 42, A Constantine 26, T Sarucan 20; J Boundy 3-19, J Organ 2-15, D Thirupuvanarajah 2-36), Gunnislake 138-7 (A Astley 41, extras 37; M Liddicoat 2-14, B Prynn 2-36, O Crofts 2-40). Gorran (17) beat Gunnislake (7) by 48 runs.
Saltash St Stephens – St Austell 194-8 (M Ellison 61, T Osborne 35; J Matthews 4-64, D Nobes 2-29), Saltash St Stephens 195-6 (T Prasad 62, D Nobes 45; K Bennetts 2-29). Saltash St Stephens (19) beat St Austell (7) by four wickets off the last ball.
South Petherwin – South Petherwin 83 (C Forsyth 26, J Cawsey 22; J Gliddon 4-14, C Gliddon 3-32, P Ellis 2-29), Bude 84-0 (C Gliddon 39no, J Miles 31no). Bude (20) beat South Petherwin (2) by ten wickets.
St Stephen – St Stephen 137 (S Hicks 54; T Wonnacott 4-6, A Lovejoy 2-28), Holsworthy 141-6 (L Piper 50). Holsworthy (20) beat St Stephen (6) by four wickets.
Pencarrow – Wadebridge 174-6 (D Nadarajan 84, O Allen 23; T Jasper 2-26, J Gent 2-40, E Horrell 2-46), Werrington 98 (K Moore 25; O Allen 3-18, L Stewart 2-17, S Dyson 2-23). Wadebridge (19) beat Werrington (5) by 76 runs.
Sunday: Bugle – Bugle 244-5 (B Shepherd 64no, P Gribble 43, N Couchman 32, J Karn 31, M Hutchings 30; B Sonley 2-50, J Gent 2-59), Werrington 125 (M Chatfield 44; N Couchman 3-10, S Couchman 3-22). Bugle (20) beat Werrington (5) by 119 runs.
DIVISION SIX EAST
Luckett – Luckett 288-3 (D Uglow (loan) 121no, M Budge 82, extras 34, B Williams 29), Tideford 121 (G Lillyman 35, P Harvey 32; S Uglow (loan) 3-25, S Brown 2-10, A Skeet 2-26). Luckett (20) beat Tideford (4) by 167 runs.
Newquay – St Stephen 73 (extras 31, D Dunkin 23; A Mills 4-7 incl hat-trick, O Shams 2-7, K Wright 2-7), Newquay 77-0 (M Headland 54no). Newquay (20) beat St Stephen (1) by ten wickets.
St Neot – St Neot 210-5 (K Marks 116no, M Copplestone 61; M Rundle 5-40), Menheniot-Looe 142-6 (extras 48, M Conbeer 33no; S Rowe 2-7, D Champion 2-31). St Neot (18) beat Menheniot-Looe (5) by 68 runs.
Tintagel – Tintagel 257-4 (S Harrison 81, J Parsons 50no, extras 46, R Pethick 27, C Lovegrove 27), Launceston 124 (A Baker 23, P Webber 23no; R Reynolds 5-28, A Wright 3-4, B Jarram 2-25). Tintagel (20) beat Launceston (5) by 133 runs.