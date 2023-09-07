THE Cornwall Cricket League have announced the host venues for this year’s County Finals next Saturday.
Heading into this weekend’s final day of the season, five of the ten participants have been decided with plenty to play for.
Callington Seconds take on Wadebridge Seconds for the right to win Division Two East, and the winners will, in all likelihood, take on Camborne Seconds at Falmouth (12.30pm). Camborne require just three points at Mount Ambrose to be sure.
Callington Thirds could also be involved in the Division Three showpiece if Ladock surprisingly lose their final game at relegated Pencarrow and they beat neighbours Tideford. A clash with Constantine at Redruth awaits.
Werrington Thirds need six points from their final day trip to relegation-threatened Menheniot-Looe Seconds to set up a trip to St Minver to take on Paul Seconds (1pm).
Paul have stormed to the Division Four West crown, while Werrington, after a slow start have come good following relegation last term.
However anything other than six points could let Lanhydrock Seconds sneak the title if they win against St Stephen.
The only confirmed fixture next weekend will be at St Gluvias near Falmouth as Duloe take on Rosudgeon and Kenneggy in the Division Five Final (1pm), while the Division Six showpiece will see either Saltash St Stephens Seconds, St Stephen Seconds or Gorran take on West winners Ludgvan Twos.
With Division Six being split into three divisions – east, central and westt – whoever finishes on the most points out of Saltash and the winners of central – either St Stephen Seconds or Gorran – will reach it.
The venue will either be Veryan or St Stephen depending on who the participants are.