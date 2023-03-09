CALLINGTON have bolstered their squad for their upcoming ECB Cornwall Premier League campaign with the signing of county bowling all-rounder Ben Ellis.
Ellis started his career at Rosudgeon before leaving for St Just ahead of the 2020 campaign.
He spent a further summer at Cape Road before moving to London last summer where he took 30-plus wickets in the Middlesex County League Premier Division for Twickenham.
Ellis still turned out for Cornwall on several occasions last year, even making his first half century against Shropshire.
