After Robin Wedlake led the Cornish side out on his milestone occasion, a first score in the game came the way of the Pirates after fly-half Bruce Houston fired a penalty kick into the home team’s ‘22’. At the ensuing line-out hooker Harry Hocking’s throw found the hands of lock Steele Barker, and following a drive to the line it was Hocking who not only registered the game’s opening try. On an evening less than ideal for kickers, Houston was unable to add the extras.