THE Cornish Pirates can confirm that prop forward Ollie Andrews has signed a contract with the clubfor next season.
Truro-born, 24-year-old Ollie is a former England Students player who returns home to Cornwall after spending two seasons at Coventry.
Having first played rugby aged five at Polwhele House School, Ollie later attended Truro School and played at Truro RFC.
He was a member of the Exeter Chiefs Academy before then going to Cardiff Metropolitan University where he also featured in the ‘A’ league for Welsh regional team Ospreys.
Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Alan Paver, who is looking forward to welcoming Ollie on board, has commented: “Returning home to Cornwall, we expect Ollie to be a great fit as someone who is a big and athletic young man, with bags of potential going forward.
“Aiming to develop his game still further, including set piece work, we are excited and keen to getting him here, as we look forward to seeing him fired up and ready to go.”