By Phil Westren
THE Cornish Pirates have confirmed that 23-year-old Welshman, Iwan Price-Thomas, has signed a contract for the forthcoming season.
Cardiff-born Iwan is a gifted full-back/fly-half who has represented both Wales Under 19s and England Students.
Educated at Y Pant Comprehensive School in Pontyclun before going to Coleg Y Cymoedd, he has just recently finished his degree at the University of Bath.
He also played for HKU Sandy Bay RFC in Hong Kong during a placement year.
Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle, who is delighted to welcome Iwan on board, said: “Brought to my attention by Alan James of Bath University, who has been my mentor, Iwan has been playing at Bath Uni where he has been a standout player at BUCS (British Universities & Colleges Sport) level.
“Possessing versatility as someone who is an exciting back three player, he can slot in at ‘10’ as well, besides goal-kicking being another string to his bow.”