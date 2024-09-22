The Nottingham side, however, would hit back, as Arden, a former England under 18s and Northampton Saints player, firstly narrowed the deficit with a 13th minute penalty. The Pirates were under pressure defensively, and after giving a series of penalties away, went down to 14 men when Bokenham was directed to the sin bin. Then, just a minute or so later, a successful driving maul ended with a first Nottingham try of the match scored by hooker Harry Clayton. Arden slotted the conversion.