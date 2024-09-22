CHAMPIONSHIP RUGBY (FRIDAY)
Nottingham 18 Cornish Pirates 24
THE Cornish Pirates got the new season underway on Friday night with bonus point victory at Nottingham.
It was John Stevens, captaining the club for the third season running, who led his out a side at Lady Bay, and the side included two starting debutants in scrum-half Cameron Jones and prop James French.
With both teams naturally fired up, for the ‘Archers’ a reckless challenge led to their experienced try-scoring winger David Williams being shown a yellow card in just the second minute.
And the Pirates soon took advantage on five minutes.
Fly-half Bruce Houston kicked to the corner for an attacking line-out opportunity, hooker Morgan Nelson threw to lock Hugh Bokenham, and from the ensuing driving maul, Stevens scored. Houston’s conversion attempt was wide, but it was 5-0.
The Pirates scrum was already showing up well, and there was further joy when centre Matt McNab’s determined chase and charge down on a home defender paid off. A hat-trick scorer in the friendly away to Carmarthen Quins, he added another try to his tally this season on 12 minutes, with Houston adding the extras.
The Nottingham side, however, would hit back, as Arden, a former England under 18s and Northampton Saints player, firstly narrowed the deficit with a 13th minute penalty. The Pirates were under pressure defensively, and after giving a series of penalties away, went down to 14 men when Bokenham was directed to the sin bin. Then, just a minute or so later, a successful driving maul ended with a first Nottingham try of the match scored by hooker Harry Clayton. Arden slotted the conversion.
The Pirates strived to hit back, and after scrum-half Jones initially sniped close to the line, a continuing pick and go approach duly delivered with hooker Nelson the scorer.
Skipper Stevens went off with what looked like a leg injury on the half hour mark, and although both sides went close to scoring before the break, it remained 17-10 to the Cornishmen.
The second 40 started in a similar manner, but a second successful penalty strike by Arden brought the men in green and white to within four points.
It was certainly a time for the Pirates to dig deep and show resolve, with a not alone Bokenham typifying effort needed. Certain replacements were introduced and there was also a continuing front of mind endeavour to score what would be a fourth try to provide a bonus point.
Following a Nottingham knock on late in the half, the Pirates were at first awarded a scrum just five metres out and then a penalty award which seriously heightened anticipation.
Replacement fly-half Iwan Jenkins chipped to the corner, hooker Harry Hocking threw into the line-out, and after backs added their weight to the driving maul, a try was shortly after signalled – scored by the talismanic Bokenham. The conversion from Jenkins opened a surely unassailable 11-point gap.
Nottingham did manage one more score in the very last minute when replacement Jay Ecclesfield crossed for an unconverted try, but the Pirates went home with five points.
CORNISH PIRATES: 15 Will Trewin 14 Robin Wedlake 13 Matt McNab 12 Joe Elderkin 11 Arthur Relton 10 Bruce Houston (22 Iwan Jenkins, 60) 9 Cameron Jones (21 Dan Hiscocks, 61); 1 Billy Young (17 Billy Keast, 51) 2 Morgan Nelson (16 Harry Hocking, 60) 3 James French (18 Jay Tyack, 60) 4 Josh King 5 Hugh Bokenham 6 Alex Everett 7 Will Gibson 8 John Stevens (captain; 20 Charlie Rice, 30). Replacements (not used): 19 Matt Cannon 23 Charlie McCaig.
Tries: Stevens, McNab, Nelson, Bokeham; Convs: Houston, Jenkins; Pens: N/A.